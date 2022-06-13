ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editor’s Note: Celebrating My Comrade magazine’s place in New York history

By Ralph Ortega
cityandstateny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating the 35th anniversary of My Comrade – a gay, underground publication that made it’s debut in 1987 as the AIDS crisis was unfolding in New York City – seems so appropriate for Pride Month. A My Comrade exhibit debuted last week at Howl Happening in...

cityandstateny.com

Adams finally endorses Hochul, but seems to be staying out of the race for lieutenant governor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has finally endorsed Gov. Kathy Hochul, and the governor even borrowed a bit of the mayor’s shtick on stage. “The mayor says don’t ever bet against New York City, and I say don’t bet against the state of New York either, because you’ll be a loser every single time,” Hochul declared. “And we don’t want losers. We are not a city and state of losers. We are a city and state of winners!” The endorsement came at 32BJ SEIU’s headquarters in Manhattan with leaders from that union and the Hotel Trades Council on stage with them. Just a couple hours later, those two powerful unions announced they’d be endorsing Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado in his race. It seems like Adams is staying out of that one, however. As much as he would presumably like to endorse against Working Families Party-backed LG candidate Ana María Archila, the mayor may be stuck between a rock and a hard place on the other two. Delgado is Hochul’s running mate and the presumed favorite, while Diana Reyna was Adams’ deputy borough president in Brooklyn for four years. (Adams is in good company – The New York Times isn’t endorsing either in this race.) The three LG candidates hit the stage together for the only time tonight in a 7 p.m. debate on NY1 and other Spectrum stations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Here are some of the New York candidates hoping to launch a political comeback in 2022

The past 12 months have been tumultuous for New York State politics. A powerful governor resigned in scandal, the new lieutenant governor was arrested and the New York Supreme Court scrapped a host of legislative maps. But with all of that upheaval, one thing has remained constant: the allure of elected office for those who previously had it. There is no shortage of former lawmakers staging a comeback in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Hochul and Suozzi get heated at final Democratic gubernatorial debate

There was little tolerance for hypocrisy on the Democratic gubernatorial debate stage on Thursday night. When New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called attention to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s history of support from the National Rifle Association as she touted a package of gun laws passed towards the end of the legislative session, debate moderator and NBC New York reporter Melissa Russo was quick to jump in. “You’ve asked New Yorkers to accept your evolution on issues like abortion rights and same-sex marriage, so what’s the difference,” she asked Williams. The public advocate brushed off the comparison to the conservative personal views he expressed on those issues earlier in his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Who’s who in Eric Adams’ administration

Yes, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is thinking about “emotional intelligence” as he fills out his administration, but he’s also thinking about demographic representation. He said for months that he would appoint a woman to lead the New York City Police Department and he did, setting up Keechant Sewell to be the first female commissioner to lead the country’s largest police force. The man who narrowly defeated two women in the Democratic primary also announced that five of his six deputy mayors will be women – and five of them people of color. And the leader of the city Department of Correction will be a Latino man, Louis Molina, overseeing a majority Black and Latino workforce overseeing jails where the majority of people incarcerated are also people of color.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

As restaurants’ COVID-19 crisis ends, government’s emergency powers should end too

In America, consumer protection laws guarantee “truth-in-pricing” and honest commerce, but it is highly unusual – and generally unconstitutional – for governments to set, approve or limit private sector prices. For example, in New York City, there are only three private markets where the city government determines prices: rental housing, taxicabs, and (surprise!) restaurant delivery services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Opinion: With the expiration of 421-a, state lawmakers must do more to curb vacant luxury developments

Following the end of the state legislative session on June 2, the controversial 421-a tax exemption that subsidizes housing construction expired on June 15. Proponents of 421-a and its alternatives claimed the exemption was necessary to promote housing construction, both for affordable and market-rate units. However, opponents of 421-a criticized the relatively low levels of deeply affordable housing that the program produced compared to the number of market-rate units that were subsidized. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander’s office released a report in March that called the program “expensive and inefficient.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Chaos at Rikers is partly due to COVID-19 quarantines. So why is the complex quarantining people for longer than the CDC recommends?

Detainees at the New York City Department of Correction’s Rikers Island admissions center are subjected to overcrowding, violence, understaffing and unsanitary conditions that have become increasingly severe in recent months, Board of Correction members who recently visited the facility said at a meeting this week. While the DOC has attributed the overcrowding, in part, to COVID-19 protocols requiring all newly admitted detainees to quarantine for at least 10 days, the policy is outside the scope of standard recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What’s more, many detainees languish in squalid conditions for longer than 10 days before being released into general population housing, BOC members said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Dissenting City Council members’ projects were funded after all

New information from the New York City Council Speaker’s office shows that contrary to City & State's original reporting, the six members who voted against the recently passed city budget weren't entirely shut out of a $41.6 million pot of extra discretionary funds doled out by the speaker. They were just stripped of the honor of having their name appear next to some of the pet projects – like education and health nonprofits – that they supported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

