Play ball. Young players pick up tips at summer youth baseball camp

The 2021-22 school year for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette athletic department was quite successful: The football, baseball and softball teams all won Sun Belt Conference championships and the men’s basketball team reached the tournament finals. But the excitement reached beyond the actual teams on the field and...
LSU coach Jay Johnson opened the press conference saying that despite the regional final loss, he was most proud when he saw how the team responded to it. "My proudest moment of the season may sound a little bit strange— was immediately after the last game, seeing how much the success of this team and the success of the program meant to them and the disappointment and not getting to play together anymore.”
LSU’s Class of 2022 has four MLB Draft prospects projected to go in the first or second rounds: Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) outfielder Justin Crawford, McQueen High School (Nevada) left-hander Rob Snelling, Hammond High School (South Carolina) third baseman Tucker Toman and Walton High School (Georgia) catcher Jared Jones.
LSU assistant baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald has been hired by Kansas as its next head coach. Fitzgerald, who was in his first year under coach Jay Johnson, assisted in reeling in the No. 1 recruiting class in 2022 for the Tigers. He also coached the infield and was the third-base coach.
Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series of stories on the 2022 inductees to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies are June 25 in Natchitoches. Baylor softball coach Glenn Moore is by the baggage claim in Dallas, not an unusual place for a coach in the South to be, but he finds himself in an unusual spot.
How much difference can one year make? It gave University High midfielder Charlie Garrison a chance to excel on a new level. Garrison changed schools when Division IV Runnels closed in 2020. As a senior in 2022, he helped U-High win a Division III LHSAA title and has now been selected as the 2021-22 Gatorade Louisiana Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
All-SEC 1964-65 For many Tiger fans, Doug Moreau’s voice and steady analysis on LSU radio broadcasts have been part of the soundtrack of their lives. But before he spent decades on the radio calling LSU games, Moreau was one of the Tigers’ star players of the mid-1960s, earning All-American honors in 1965 and All-SEC honors in 1964-65.
Through the eyes of the LSU fan base, nothing softens the blow of missing the super regionals or the College World Series. LSU has been a baseball powerhouse for 30-plus years. Each year, the program and its fans expect to be in Omaha, Nebraska, and to make some noise when they get there. That's the standard, and the Tigers aren't supposed to apologize for it, much less make excuses.
When the state Legislature passed Louisiana’s first law on name, image and likeness last summer, it thought there would be guidance from the NCAA. The bill restricted booster involvement and prevented schools from facilitating deals, a logical step at the time. There was one problem. The NCAA provided almost...
LSU coach Brian Kelly’s best chance to quickly upgrade the roster of a team coming off a 6-7 season was to add talent through the transfer portal, and he did just that. LSU has brought on 15 transfers since Kelly was hired in late November, bolstering the team’s depth chart. The one area where LSU added the most transfers is in the secondary, picking up five new defensive backs.
The Southern football program got commitments from two Bowie State transfers, including a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association All-American, and added another wide receiver through the NCAA transfer portal. Cornerback Demetri Morsell, who had nine interceptions in 2019, is one of two players pledging to join the Jaguars from three-time CIAA...
Baton Rouge Community College student Brennen Collins was recently selected to participate in the NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars program. NCAS aims to build a diverse future STEM workforce by engaging two-year, degree-seeking students in learning experiences. The opportunity will allow Collins to get a closer look at NASA’s unique...
School is out, sno-ball stands are open, temperatures are soaring; summer has officially begun in Louisiana. As temperatures become unusually high, going outside without a place to cool off can feel less than optimal. To help beat the heat, we rounded up a few water parks, splash pads and public...
Employees and students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette are invited to pay their respects to first lady Gail Heinbach Savoie, a fellow alum, during two stops of her funeral procession Thursday afternoon. Savoie, wife of UL Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie, died at 67 Sunday. The funeral procession...
The Bayou Classic will return to NBC beginning this football season and appears headed for a much earlier kickoff as the schools and network negotiate. Multiple media outlets have reported the kickoff will move from 4 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the Caesar’s Superdome, although NBC has not made an official announcement on the time change.
The Baton Rouge Police Department searched for a time Friday and eventually found a 15-year-old boy who was last seen early in the day in the area of West Balboa Drive. The agency says the teen was believed to suffer from medical conditions. The teen was found in Port Allen...
An architecture firm with offices in Hammond and New Orleans has opened a Lafayette location. Holly & Smith Architects opened in the Gordon Square building at 100 E. Vermilion St., Suite 208. The move is a chance for founders Jeff Smith and Michael Holly, graduates of then-University of Southwestern Louisiana,...
A man was shot and killed Thursday evening on a residential street two blocks west of McKinley High School, Baton Rouge Police said. Police were responding around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to a fatal shooting in the 2700 block of Thomas Delpit Drive, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said.
Father's Day can be tricky to celebrate. The Advocate's features staff, including Judy Bergeron, George Morris, Myracle Lewis and Jan Risher, have put together a list of possibilities to help mark the day with Dad. If your father likes a paddling adventure, take him out to Lake Martin and rent...
After a four-year absence, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber is relaunching its "canvas trip" program, with a visit to Greenville, South Carolina. Officials with BRAC, the mayor-president’s office and local business leaders will make the trip Nov. 2-4. Registration is $2,500 per person and includes transportation, lodging and meals. To sign up, go to brac.org/canvas.
