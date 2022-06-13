Play ball. Young players pick up tips at summer youth baseball camp

LSU coach Jay Johnson opened the press conference saying that despite the regional final loss, he was most proud when he saw how the team responded to it. "My proudest moment of the season may sound a little bit strange— was immediately after the last game, seeing how much the success of this team and the success of the program meant to them and the disappointment and not getting to play together anymore.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO