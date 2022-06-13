ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Major Gulf markets fall on inflation, fuel demand concerns

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ChQy_0g8z23h400

June 13 (Reuters) - Major Gulf bourses declined in early trade on Monday, in line with Asian shares and oil prices as an unexpected spike in U.S. inflation renewed fears over policy tightening and economic growth, while fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China caused concerns over fuel demand.

The U.S. consumer price index increased a bigger-than-expected 8.6% last month, the largest year-on-year increase since December 1981, official figures showed, dashing hopes that inflation had peaked. read more

Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) tumbled 2.7%, weighed down by a steep slump in financial and real estate stocks.

The emirate's blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) and Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU) dropped 4.2% and 2.6%, respectively

In Abu Dhabi, equities (.FTFADGI) declined 1.2%, set to extend losses to a straight ninth session, as the emirate's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) fell 1.2% and conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC.AD) dropped 0.4%.

Among other stocks, Dana Gas (DANA.AD) slipped 2.8% after the firm said that it is in active discussion with the Egyptian government to reach a deal on Block 6 North El Arish Concession.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.4% as Riyad Bank (1010.SE) decreased 1.5% and oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) eased 0.6%.

The energy index (.TENI) in Saudi Arabia dropped 0.7%.

However, Bupa Arabia (8210.SE) jumped 3.9% after the company's board proposed a capital increase by 300 million riyals ($79.97 million) with the issue of 1 bonus share for 4 shares owned.

The Qatari index (.QSI) eased 0.8%, with the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) losing 1.2%.

Separately, QatarEnergy signed a partnership deal with TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) for first and largest phase of a nearly $30 billion expansion of the North Field project. read more

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

Reporting by Mohd Edrees in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dubai Islamic Bank#Inflation#First Abu Dhabi Bank#Asian#Emaar Properties#Egyptian#Riyad Bank#Saudi Aramco
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Dubai
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
China
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy