Becker, MN

Becker Freedom Days This Week

By Jeff McMahon
 5 days ago
BECKER -- Becker’s annual Freedom Days returns this week. The events kick off Monday with...

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Thank You, Sartell!

With the price of gas food entertainment everything rising exponentially lately, my family has really been focusing on free (or close to free) entertainment this summer. We have checked out the bike rodeo in Sartell, the new playground in Sauk Rapids, hit up Family Fun Days in Waite Park... it's been a blast! As it turns out, you don't HAVE to spend a bunch of money to have a memorable outing with the family!
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

New Taqueria Opens in Sauk Rapids

A brand new taco shop has just opened in Sauk Rapids. Don Chuy Taqueria opened to the public on Tuesday, June 14th. Don Chuy Taqueria LLC has been operating as a food truck the past few years doing pop-ups around Central Minnesota, but now has a permanent location on Benton Drive in the former location of Hernandez Burritos and Smoke-In D's BBQ (31 Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids).
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Becker, MN
Minnesota Society
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Wading Pool at Bob Cross Park in Sauk Rapids Open for the Summer

SAUK RAPIDS -- While some central Minnesota wading pools will be closed for the summer, one in Sauk Rapids has opened just in time to help people beat the heat wave. The city of Sauk Rapids announced Tuesday that the wading pool at Bob Cross Park on 1st Street South is officially open for the summer. The pool will be open from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. seven days a week.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Central Minnesota Golfers Fare Well at State Tournament

Luke Ashbrook of Kimball shot a 71 Wednesday to finish 5th in the Class AA state boys golf tournament in Jordan at the Ridges and Sand Creek. He finished with a 2-day total of 148. Leo Wershay of Cathedral shot a 72 Wednesday and finished 18th with a 2-day total of 155. Zac Kreuzer of Albany shot an 81 and finished with a 2-day total of 162.
ALBANY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Zebra Mussels Found in Grand Lake

ST PAUL -- Zebra Mussels have been found at another area lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Grand Lake, South of Rockville in Stearns County. The Grand Lake Improvement District contacted the DNR about three adult zebra mussels found by lake users on the...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Sartell Mayor Presents State of City

SARTELL -- This month’s Sartell Chamber of Commerce meeting featured a State of the City update. Mayor Ryan Fitzhum’s address Tuesday hit two main themes. One is active and one is emerging. That's how we look at our community and what's happening in our community. From an active perspective, we're going to touch on some of the road projects happening; some of the pedestrian trails that we're improving. Some of the emerging and growth areas is business development. You know, 2021, we have over $45 million in construction both residential and commercial combined.
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

47 Cats Rescued From a Hot Car at a Rest Stop in Minnesota

Animals in cars. I just can't. I'm talking when I see one dog in a hot car or something, you have to wonder what the owner is thinking. I know that sometimes people are traveling somewhere, and they just run into a convenience store quickly to buy a coffee or some other item. They are away from their vehicle for no more than a few minutes. The animal in the car is probably fine, but the optics are horrible. People feel compelled to call animal control or some other service to call out the driver for leaving their pet in a possible hot vehicle.
HARRIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Car Break-In in Waite Park

Waite Park Police is reporting a theft from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the complainant stated their vehicle was parked in their apartment garage while they were at work and received notification that their debit card was being used. The person realized that someone took their wallet and keys out of their car. The victim canceled their card. The location of this incident was on the 200 block of 3rd street south in Waite Park.
WAITE PARK, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

