Lafayette, LA

Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

By Bruce Mikells
 4 days ago
Bruce Mikells

Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the summer. But the afternoon high temperatures we've been seeing here lately are excessive, especially for this early in the season.

Brett Deering/Getty Images

The average high temperature for June in Lafayette is 90 degrees. Today's forecast high, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles is 95 degrees. Five degrees may not seem like much at first blush but the difference between 90 and 95 is something you can feel.

To add insult to injury South Louisiana outdoors will not only feature smothering humidity readings but we can throw in a little Saharan Dust for good measure too during the next few days.

The dust does make for some spectacular sunsets and sunrises but it also makes it hard to breathe for people who have respiratory issues. The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Alert because of the dust for persons in Calcasieu, Rapides, and Lafayette Parishes.

By the way, it's going to be even hotter in other parts of the state today and for the next several days apparently. A "heat dome" has settled in over much of the area and that has prompted the Weather Service to issue Heat Advisories for all but the southwest corner of the state.

weather.gov

The advisories are posted for the areas in orange. If you think of an area bounded by US 90 on the East, US 28 to the north and the Gulf to the south then you have an idea of the small sliver of the state that's not affected by those advisories, yet.

Jeremy Zero via Unsplash.com

When Will Louisiana's Heat Wave End?

Based on long-range forecasts there could be some localized breaks in the heat thanks to afternoon or early evening showers or thunderstorms. But those rains will be very sparse for at least the next week. In fact, most of the long-range outlooks don't call for afternoon highs to be lower than 90 degrees until next Monday, June 20th.

And as of now, afternoon high temperatures in the middle 90s and overnight low temperatures barely dipping below 80 degrees will be our norm through the weekend. Although we could see overnight temperatures dip into the middle 70s later in the week, afternoon readings will still approach 95 degrees on most days. "Feels like" temperatures will reach into the triple digits at least through the weekend as well.

