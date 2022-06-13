One of the most underrated superhero movies is coming to Amazon Prime Video real soon

Amazon has confirmed that the wildly underrated DC superhero movie, Birds of Prey, will be arriving on its streaming platform in a matter of weeks, giving those that missed out on the Margot Robbie-led feature first time another chance to see it.

Birds of Prey, or as it was otherwise known Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), was one of the final few cinema releases to releases before the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off back in 2020. It also followed the abysmal Suicide Squad flick in 2016 by David Ayer – not to be confused with The Suicide Squad from James Gunn last year. That was actually great.

As a result of this, along with poor marketing, the film struggled to recoup its cost, scraping past $200 million at the box office. That's a big shame considering it's one of the best things the DCEU to date. Now's the perfect time to right this wrong with Birds of Prey available to stream from July 7th, 2022.

Check out the trailer for Birds of Prey below:

Why should you watch Birds of Prey

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment )

Oh, where to begin. One common issue among audiences with the DCEU is that the films take themself too seriously, as opposed to the fun-loving colourful world of Marvel. Birds of Prey stands apart from Batman v Superman and such because it strikes the right. It may be dark in terms of tone, yet it pops with bright colours and inventive visuals, as it dives deep into the mind of Harley Quinn.

While the story is nothing revolutionary, the fight choreography and soundtrack are both dynamite. The scene where Harley fights off GCPD prisoners as pouring water rains down from the sprinklers is a spectacle, only further ramped up by Halsey's "Experiment on Me" blasting in the background. How choreographer Jon Valera and stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio managed to bring so much versatility to the use of a Baseball bat when it comes to action surely needs to be applauded.

Additionally, it sports one of the best villains in recent years – courtesy of Ewan McGregor's memorable Roman Sionis aka Black Mask. A fan-favourite straight out of Batman rogue's gallery, the Obi-Wan Kenobi actor is genuinely terrifying, going from nice to downright psychotic at the sight of a snot bubble. He then one-ups himself in a sadistic scene set at his own club that I wouldn't want to spoil but I honestly think it's the closest we've come to anything like Heath Ledger's Joker. It's not quite on that level but it's not a million miles away, either.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment)

We then have Mary Elizabeth Winstead, best known for Scott Pilgrim and 10 Cloverfield Lane, as the hugely relatable and equally awkward Huntress. Sadly not given enough screentime, the actor does admirably well with what she's given, brutally taking down anyone in her way. Black Canary (played by Jurnee Smollet-Bell), on the other hand, gives us an interesting take on the hypersonic screaming character, something that I can't wait to see more of in the upcoming HBO Max movie (via Deadline ).

Best of all, it's just plain fun. Whether that be a roller-skating car chase, a mad dash centred around a grilled egg sandwich, or just the great effort made by Robbie to make the often one-dimensional character of Harley Quinn much more than just obsessed with the Joker. Give it a shot!

Birds of Prey stars Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong and Ewan McGregor. It's available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 8th, 2022 in the UK and Ireland, For those in the US, you can watch the film on HBO Max.