Starfield on PS4 or PS5 isn't happening, sorry

By Leon Hurley
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

After the Xbox acquisition of Bethesda, Starfield on PS4 or PS5 isn't going to happen, with the release unlikely to appear on anything other than Xbox and PC. It's not fun if PlayStation is your only console but Microsoft has, after a lot of initial confusion, made it clear that there's no Starfield P4 or PS5 release planned.

There was some confusion at first though, which is why people are probably still looking for information/hope. The game was originally announced while Bethesda was still a multiformat publisher, which potentially meant some deals could have been done with PlayStation. And, even once Xbox had bought the developer, games like Deathloop still came out on PlayStation. Plus there were a lot of unclear quotes,  post acquisition, that whipped up the news cycle and made it cery unclear what the plans where. However, since then, Xbox, Bethesda, and even Todd Howard himself, have been very clear that this is an Xbox and PC exclusive, and that Starfield isn't coming to PS5 or PS4. If you've missed it all though we've got a timeline and breakdown of everything that's lead to this.

Starfield PS5 or PS4 isn't an option now, but it might have been once...

(Image credit: Bethesda)
Starfield crafting and research

(Image credit: Bethesda)

For an early primer, read up what we know about Starfield crafting and research !

Before Xbox bought Bethesda there was confusion all over the place. As we mentioned, the game was announced before Bethesda was acquired and, at that point, Starfield's single player adventure probably was aiming for multiple platforms. Immediately post-acquisition though, the the future of the game was unclear, and even PlayStation boss Jim Ryan seemed unsure to begin with, saying that Starfield being on PS4 or PS5 was "a decision that is out of our hands, we’ll wait and see what happens".

It didn't help that, while the dust was settling, Bethesda's Pete Hines was quoted as saying "there are Xbox brands on other platforms. Minecraft didn't stop existing on anything when Mojang got bought by Microsoft. It's not a 'sorry you're never going to get to play anything on PlayStation again'". Many took that to suggest that Starfield might still have a chance on PlayStation. However Xbox marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg quickly shut that talk right down, stating that " Starfield will be launching exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC".

While a lot of PS4 and PS5 owners are constantly looking for a hint it might be some sort of timed exclusive, Xbox are clear that it's never happening. Todd Howard even talked about how limiting the platform would make a better game, stating, "you don’t ever want to leave people out, right? But at the end of the day, your ability to focus and say, this is the game I want to make, these are the platforms I want to make it on, and being able to really lean in on those is going to make for a better product".

What's probably going to upset Starfield PS4 and PS5 fans the most though is that Sony were rumoured to be negotiating Starfield exclusivity in the months before Microsoft swooped in and bought the entire company making it. The opportunity is obviously long gone at this point, so if you want to start looking into Starfield backgrounds and starting skills for your character, or sketch out ideas for Starfield ship customization , Xbox and PC are your only options.

#Playstation 4#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Bethesda
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

