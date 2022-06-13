ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Hochul, Gillibrand applauds bipartisan Senate gun bill

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Lawmakers in New York are reacting to the U-S Senate’s support of bipartisan gun legislation....

Zeldin in Free Fall After NY GOP Governor’s Debate

Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
N.Y. announces electric and gas bill credit program

ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that $567 million is now available to help low-income electric and gas utility customers pay off past utility bills. The financial assistance program includes an estimated $557 million statewide COVID-19 bill credit program for low-income customers adopted by the New York State Public Service Commission.
ECONOMY
$567 Million Available In Electric And Gas Assistance In New York State

New York State now has $567 million available to low-income families that need help paying their eclectic or gas bills. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement today, June 16, 2022. The money is to help pay off past due bills caused by the pandemic. The funds will directly benefit more than 327,000 low-income households. Residents enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program will receive a one-time credit to pay off any past due bills through May 1, 2022. Customers will receive the credit to their accounts by August 1, 2022. Any resident who needs help and has not yet enrolled in EAP can receive a credit, if they enroll by December 31, 2022.
ECONOMY
New York State expected to enact pay transparency law

A bill that would require employers in the state of New York to list salary ranges for open positions now heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk, where it’s expected to get her stamp of approval. It’s the latest bill as a growing number of states and localities enact...
Not Cool! Why Does New York State Want To Ban Refrigerators?

If your fridge is running, you better go catch it. It could soon be banned completely from New York State. No this isn't clickbait. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for comments on this proposal to prohibit the sale of refrigerators. But chill out, it's not the fridge you have in your house.
POLITICS
Legislation Bans Military-Style Assault Weapons In PA

BUCKS COUNTY – In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero will be introducing a bill banning military-style assault weapons in PA. The Democrat says military-style weapons have no place in civilian society and easy access to assault weapons is one of the greatest threats to Pennsylvanians. The bill will broaden the scope of what the state classifies as assault weapons, banning more than 150 gun models. It will also ban the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds and provide for a voluntary buy-back program for individuals that currently own firearms that would no longer be permitted. The proposal is modeled after a law that was enacted in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which is considered to be one of the toughest in the nation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New York State Newest Law Aiming to Make Schools Safer

A continuous question has remained the same over numerous years. How do we keep kids safe in schools?. Growing up, I remember doing drills in school in case of an emergency, a shooting, or lockdown. The teachers and staff members took this seriously and it was a concern during that time. With the growing amounts of school shootings and violence, it's time that something goes into place to make sure students are safe while in school.
Here Is When You Can’t Legally Have Marijuana In New York State

Although cannabis is legal for adult use in New York State, there are still certain circumstances when you are not legally permitted to possess or use it. While you are pretty much legally permitted to have your weed in many places, you don't want to get caught up in a situation where you are possessing or using it illegally.
N.Y.’s marijuana law has a major enforcement loophole, police chief says

ALBANY, N.Y. — Possessing and consuming cannabis is now legal for those 21 and older, but there’s still confusion over what to do with the under-21 crowd. Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra is concerned that the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act passed last year has loopholes regarding under-21 enforcement, and says that the state does not give police the authority to handle these violations. He’d like to see a cannabis version of the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control legislation, which lists punishments for underage individuals caught with alcohol with the intent to consume.
ALBANY, NY
NYS employee allegedly stole unemployment benefits

Neal is accused of collecting over $17,000 in unemployment funds even though he was working as a supervisor for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. On September 20, 2020, Neal allegedly filed for unemployment insurance benefits and falsely claimed that he was not working since his office was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY
Hochul: New York State Is Prepared to Handle Pressure of Inflation

Despite inflation hitting its highest rate nationwide in over 40 years, Governor Kathy Hochul and her administration have indicated that New York State can handle that kind of economic pressure for this fiscal year. Hochul held a meeting with members of her cabinet on Friday and discussed a number of issues, including inflation. At a news conference in Albany, Hochul told reporters that the state is able to fully fund everything targeted in its record $221 billion budget. She said the spending plan was created in anticipation for a drop in funds next year...
New York sends out $1,050 tax rebates early

New York has started mailing out stimulus checks early. While New York's state government was not expected to send out its stimulus checks or property tax relief before fall 2022, eligible residents could see checks up to $1,050 in the near future. Eligibility for the tax rebate is dependent on...
Kids under five could be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines soon

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – Pediatric eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines could be coming. Today, the FDA advisory committee voted to recommend the emergency use authorization of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in children aged six months to five years old. If the FDA approves the recommendation, guidance from the CDC would follow.
KIDS
Upstate New York Meth Lab Discovered! Is This Happening In Your Town?

I loved the television series Breaking Bad. Have you seen it? Bryan Cranston was great as a school teacher turned drug kingpin. Watching the show gets you caught up in the saga of these two guys navigating their way through making crystal meth, selling it to drug lords, escaping death time and time again.

