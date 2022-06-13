US Bonds Flag Recession Risk With 75 Basis-Point Hike in Play

It feels like ages ago, but it was 15 short years this month that the Great Financial Crisis hit the front pages, with the collapse of two Bear Stearns hedge funds caught in the subprime mortgage meltdown. The list of casualties would grow to include Merrill Lynch, Wachovia, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and, most famously, Lehman Brothers, all of which ceased to exist as large publicly traded companies. The damage to the financial system was eventually contained—in no small part because of the efforts of the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, in the real economy, millions lost their jobs and homes.

