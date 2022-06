Hold onto your hat, metro Detroit is in for a week of wacky weather. Monday night, experts say to prepare for strong storms with winds up to 70 miles per hour. "It's still kind of uncertain how things will exactly play out," said Dave Kook, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in White Lake. "But there's a large complex of thunderstorms right now over Wisconsin that's going to track southeast through lower Michigan this evening, and that'll bring the first possible round of severe weather to the area. Strong winds are probably the biggest threat, but with these systems, large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible."

WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO