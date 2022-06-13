ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Muggy night, storms on Tuesday

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vGww_0g8y3fv500

An isolated shower or storm is possible, especially in Collier County through the evening. It will continue to be muggy with lows only dropping into the upper 70s overnight.

Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 90s, but because it’s so muggy it will feel like the triple digits in the afternoon. Even though the day will start off sunny, scattered storms will pop up in the afternoon and continue to be spotty through the evening.

Over the next several days temperatures will rise and by midweek our afternoon highs will get into the mid 90s.

It’s going to be hot! The hottest week of the calendar year so far!

TRACKING THE TROPICS:

NHC will be keeping an eye on the southwestern Caribbean Sea this week. An area of low pressure is forecast to form and could slowly develop while it drifts northwest off the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras.

Download your ABC7 Weather App to keep updated with the latest in the tropics! Your Most Accurate Weather Team will have you covered this entire hurricane season.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendar Year#Nhc
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy