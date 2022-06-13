ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Temperatures could feel like 110 degrees, heat advisory issued for most of central NC

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxHoN_0g8y384T00

Over 60 million people across the country are or will soon be under heat alerts, including the Triangle.

A heat advisory goes into place for central NC from noon until 8:00 p.m.

If you have to step outside there are some things to keep in mind to help keep you safe as the heat index could get up to 110 degrees.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are both dangerous when temperatures get this high.

Heat exhaustion can feel like the flu. A fever, dizziness, cold clammy skin, plus rapid or weak pulse and muscle cramps are all signs of exhaustion.

Heat stroke can make you feel even worse. A throbbing headache, red, hot dry skin, a rapid pulse and you may pass out.

If any of those symptoms are happening get help immediately!

ABC11 spoke with a doctor who runs the ER at Rex Hospital in Holly Springs on other signs you should be looking for.

"Sweating is not what should be looked at. In fact it's one of the big pitfalls of what should be looked at. So we want to go off the other signs and not off of sweating. The big one is higher temperature and confusion. Changes in mental status is the key that we're in a severe process and we've got about 20 minutes to start to be cooled off," Doctor Ryan Lamb said.

A heat advisory has been issued for most of central NC from noon until 8pm. Feels-like temps up to 105 degrees are expected, with values up to 110 possible.

If you have to cool down, it is a process. If you head inside and start to cool off, your core temperature may still be on the rise. So don't rush it and run back outside; give yourself an extended amount of time inside to cool down.

Comments / 2

Related
cbs17

ALERT DAY: Extreme heat, severe weather back again in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is another threat severe weather threat Friday along with highs near 100°. Friday is expected to be the 6th day in a row with highs in the 90s, but this time highs could be close to 100°. The forecast high Friday is...
ENVIRONMENT
cbs17

Most power restored in central NC after severe thunderstorms hit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central North Carolina until 9 p.m. Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several counties. The final severe thunderstorm warning was issued for south-central Moore and western Hoke counties and was allowed to expire at 7:15...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Cramps#Heat Index#Fever#Weather#Triangle#Rex Hospital
publicradioeast.org

5 planets align in the night sky, visible from Eastern North Carolina

There is a very rare celestial event occurring this month that can be viewed from Eastern North Carolina, something that hasn’t been visible in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align in the sky in order of their distance from the Sun. The planets became visible on June 3rd while Mercury was the last to be visible on June 10th. Associate professor of Physics at East Carolina University Regina DeWitt says the planets are most visible in the East about an hour to a half an hour before sunrise.
ASTRONOMY
WZZM 13

Severe Weather Threat Over In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's Note: The risk for severe weather has ended in West Michigan and there is no longer a threat to the region. We are tracking potential strong to severe storms from now lasting until after midnight Monday. The main impact of these storms will be...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Record-setting electricity usage across N.C., Duke Energy reports

RALEIGH, N.C. — Whether you’re cooling off in the air conditioning or spending time at the pool, finding ways to beat the heat often involves electricity. Duke Energy says North Carolinians set a record this week for most electricity used in a summer day. North Carolinians on Monday...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf, officials say

MANTEO, N.C. — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday on an oceanside beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.
ACCIDENTS
lonelyplanet.com

North Carolina’s 7 best hikes for waterfalls, fall foliage and mountain views

You don’t have to commit to a multimonth expedition to experience the Appalachian Trail © Sam Dean / VisitNC.com. North Carolina is home to famed landscapes ranging from craggy peaks in the west – popular with advanced hikers – to coastal plains in the east – a popular destination for families. But no matter your skill level, the Tar Heel state is filled with pathways, marshes and densely packed forests to tramp.
TRAVEL
SCDNReports

North Carolina Child Drowns in Pool

North Carolina Child Drowns in PoolSCDN Photo Archive. A 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead after drowning in a backyard pool in North Carolina. The girl, identified as Za’myah Judge, drowned in a pool. Despite life-saving efforts from both her family and emergency responders, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alina Andras

Five Most Charming Towns in North Carolina

If you've ever been to North Carolina you definitely know that this state has so, so much to offer. From stunning beaches, and breathtaking mountain views, to plenty of charming and rich in history towns that are waiting to be discovered. And if you've never been to North Carolina before, then you should definitely add it to your list. It's a great holiday destination for both families traveling with children of all ages, as well as for young people looking to have some fun with their friends.
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy