FIFA

WATCH: Soccer Aid 2022 highlights as World XI win fourth in a row

By David Pasztor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the professional game, we often forget that at the end of the day, football is just a fun game to play with some of your best mates. And if you can combine that with the opportunity to raise...

SB Nation

SB Nation

SB Nation

SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Aberdeen Raise Demands for Ramsay

Despite some promising reports over the past, which seemed to indicate that Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay was closing in on a move to Liverpool FC... well, hold your horses because it’s not quite done yet. According to Sky Sports reporters Anthony Joseph and Vinny O’Connor, the Scottish side are...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Neil Warnock Recalls Missing Out on Van Dijk

Freshley retired English football manager Neil Warnock recently spoke to the Mirror about missing out on the chance to sign current Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk, and it’s just as bizarre as you think it is. Context: The year is 2014, and Virgil Van Dijk is crushing it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gabriel Jesus Nears Arsenal Move, Manchester City Happy With Price

Gabriel Jesus nears an exit at Manchester City. We could be looking at hm leaving within the Premier League here soon. There has been a wide range suitors, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Juventus and Real Madrid all linked with the winger in recent weeks. The Times, recently had a report that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool & Bayern Munich Reach Agreement Over Sadio Mané Transfer

Perhaps the worst kept secret in Liverpool’s transfer business this summer feels like it took a massive step today as it’s all but confirmed that the Reds and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over Sadio Mané. Paul Joyce has tweeted that there’s an initial fee of £27.5million for the Liverpool legend. Of course, with a deal like this, there are add-ons. The two clubs have agreed on £5million based on appearances and £2.6million based on individual and team achievements, making the total package worth £35.1million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton to begin 2022-23 season with Chelsea clash

Everton will be at home to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the 2022-23 Premier League season. The Toffees will kick off the new campaign by facing Frank Lampard’s former club on the weekend commencing August 6, with a trip to Aston Villa in their first away game the following weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Southampton reportedly make approach for leading Manchester City academy recruiter

Southampton have reportedly approached Joe Shields, an instrumental figure behind Manchester City’s success at academy level, to take charge of their first-team recruitment. According to the Telegraph, Shields has been a key man for City’s youth recruitment after joining as their chief scout for southern England in 2013 - bringing in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Michael Olise.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Tottenham sign Ireland U19 keeper Josh Keeley

Lost in the chaos of yesterday’s Yves Bissouma news was the reporting of a new Tottenham Hotspur signing. According multiple outlets including The Evening Standard and Alasdair Gold in Football.London, Spurs have secured the services of 19 year old Irish keeper Josh Keeley from St. Patrick’s Athletic. Keeley...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fan Letters: “This situation needs sorting urgently,” says Sunderland supporter

Got something you’d like to get off your chest? Send us an email, and we’ll publish your thoughts here on the site!. Situation needs sorting urgently. Brings to mind the debacle with Allardyce and England, dragged on over closed season and look where that left us. We already have two clowns so why are they looking to sell to their doppelgängers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Report: Tottenham’s Etete tops Portsmouth striker wish-list

Not every talented Tottenham Hotspur youth academy prospect ends up breaking through into the first team, and that’s okay. Young Spurs striker Kion Etete looks like he may be one of those players — a good, young, quality talent but unlikely to feature in the Spurs first XI anytime soon. A new report out today in the Portsmouth News says that Portsmouth FC are taking a long look at Etete as their striker of the future with an eye to a permanent transfer this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

David Raum of ‘Interest’ to Manchester City

David Raum is the latest transfer target linked to Manchester City. The German fullback plying his trade at Hoffenheim has attracted a ton of suitors and City seem to be entering the race. All that according to 90min Football, who had the report. As the Marc Cucurella rumors die down,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

June 17th-19th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
SB Nation

Spurs look to beat out Manchester United in race for Ajax winger’s signature

Are we having fun yet? This summer just keeps getting busier thanks to Fabio Paratici calling half of Europe to find players to buy. Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax have been calling each other for months now regarding a potential transfer of attacked Steven Bergwijn, and while the Dutch champions have been dragging their feet on the price, one way to get them to talk is working out a deal for another player. That player is winger Antony, and according to Miguel Delaney of the Independent, Spurs are more than interested. It’s a quick mention as Delaney talks about how Manchester United are still seeing the same problems with the transfer market as they have the last few seasons:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SB Nation

Done Deal: Wanderers bolster B Team with double signing

Bolton Wanderers have bolstered the newly formed B Team by announcing the signings of Lynford Sackey and Nelson Khumbeni. Right wing back Sackey has joined after his contract with Reading expired at the end of last season. The 19 year old progressed through the academy at Reading & went on to play twice for the first team in the League Cup.
SOCCER

