LOGANTON – A person from Brooklyn, N.Y. was killed in a five-vehicle chain reaction crash on I-80 in Clinton County. PennLive says state police have not released any names, but said the person killed was a passenger in the tractor-trailer to have caused the crash. According to PennLive, troopers say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene is believed to no have been wearing a seatbelt. A 55-passenger charter bus was also involved, but no one on the bus was injured.

LOGANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO