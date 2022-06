Their relationship is one of the most caring on the planet? A female macaque monkey came to be popular in her home town of Erode, India. After watching the monkey protecting the little puppy from other stray dogs, the residents were so surprised that they set out food for the two unusual buddies. To everybody’s surprise, the guard monkey was so gentle that it even allow the adorable puppy eat first!

ANIMALS ・ 20 DAYS AGO