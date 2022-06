The asset sold for $1,955,000 ($215 PSF). Chris Lind and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. With more than seven years remaining on the triple-net corporate lease, the asset has multiple renewal options on lease term with 10 percent rental increases in each option. The tenant, Dollar General, is the nation’s largest small-box discount retailer, operating more than 17,000 locations as of early 2021.

MARANA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO