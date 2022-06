LEXINGTON, Ky. (June 17, 2022) – Reflecting the growing health care needs and population trends of the community, this morning UK HealthCare announced plans to enter a purchase agreement to initially acquire about 27 acres of property for approximately $20.3 million in the Hamburg development along I-75. The purchase agreement includes a right of first refusal on additional acres of land and is subject to University of Kentucky Board of Trustees approval this afternoon.

