Excerpt from a message to the College of Medicine by Associate Dean for Diversity and Inclusion Stephanie White, MD, MS, FAAP. On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing enslaved peoples within the Confederate States. Despite this decree, slaves in Galveston, Texas, would not hear news of their freedom for another two and a half years on June 19, 1865.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO