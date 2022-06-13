Welcome to the Chicago Popular News community. The subject of this news is a 12-year-old boy died. A 12-year-old boy lost his life in an accident in A4: the van he was traveling in with his teammates overturned. Tragedy along the A4, in particular between the Marcallo-Mesero toll booth...
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
An unqualified teenage driver died along with his two friends after he stole his mother's powerful Ford Fiesta ST while she was asleep and crashed into a tree at 104mph, an inquest has heard. Martin Ward, 18, Ryan Geddes, 19, and Mason Hall, 19, all died in the horror crash...
A 22-year-old Illinois woman who was nearly eight-months pregnant was decapitated by her ex-boyfriend, who threw her head into a dumpster, police said. The headless body of Liese Dodd was found by her mother, who had gone to her daughter's apartment after not being able to reach her by phone, authorities said.
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two workers were killed Friday afternoon when a construction trench collapsed in St. Paul. Hours after the fatal incident, crews are still working into the night to recover one of the bodies. The St. Paul Fire Department says the collapse happened around 3 p.m. in a construction zone on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard, near the Mississippi River in the Highland Park neighborhood. While fire crews responded quickly to the scene, it was too late to secure the trench and save the workers who'd been buried underground."We feel horrible for the victims when anything like this happens," said Assistant Fire Chief Matt Simpson. "We train for this every single day ... Unfortunately, time was not on our side to make that difference today." Lahens St. Fleur watched as dozens of first-responders flooded the street near his home. He and others were heartbroken for the workers and their families."I'm just very, very sad that this happened," he said. "My heart really goes out to those people." Fire officials say crews will work through the night until the second body has been recovered. The names of the two workers have yet to be released.
PHILADELPHIA — One firefighter has died after being trapped in a building that caught fire in Philadelphia and then collapsed early Saturday, fire officials said. The fallen firefighter was not immediately identified, but Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said he was a 27-year department veteran. The building had caught...
