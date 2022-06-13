Great Bend discusses city-wide surveillance cameras

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson non-profit is helping facilitate a Juneteenth Celebration here in the Salt City this weekend. "H.E.E.L.O. Inc is the Hutchinson Empowerment Engagement Leadership Organization," said founder Shontina Tipton. "I'm a native of Hutchinson and I'd been gone for some time. I came back to start a nonprofit. It's a nonprofit to work with the youth in the community. The nonprofit was already in conception about a year ago. It just kind of kicked of during Juneteenth celebration weekend. With H.E.E.L.O., we're going to be working with the youth. We've got several programs we're going to be working with. We've got a Stars and Stripes STEM program that we will be working with 4th to 12th graders, we have a Woodson principal's care to curriculum program, working K-12. We also started the Edward L. Tipton minority scholarship at Hutchinson Community College in honor of my father, Edward Tipton."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO