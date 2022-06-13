ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend discusses city-wide surveillance cameras

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Great Bend City Council had their first public discussion about a city-wide surveillance camera system and license plate readers the police department is considering. Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark told the governing body at this week’s work session the project is designed to enhance policing capabilities....

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Visit Hutch doing H-bucks giveaway

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Visit Hutch is giving away $50 in H-Bucks to one lucky winner that signs up for their email list by Monday. These can be spent just like cash at more than 100 Reno County businesses. The winner will receive an email letting them know how to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Flag Day car parade has 'great turnout'

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Stacy Goss with Hospice and Homecare of Reno County was pleased with the support for the Flag Day car parade that went to care facilities in the area. "I think we had about 15 cars total," Goss said. "That's including law enforcement from Reno County Sheriff, Hutch PD and I believe SWAT was there."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno Recovery Collaborative to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next meeting of the Reno Recovery Collaborative is at noon this coming Tuesday at 2020 N. Waldron, Bldg. 100. RRC's Mission is to reduce and prevent substance misuse to improve Reno County’s quality of life for all, through access to resources for prevention, treatment, and recovery support.
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Crime & Safety
State
California State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Zoo gets $50K grant from T-Mobile

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — T-Mobile announced Friday that Hutchinson is one of the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community development projects. The $50,000 grant will go toward renovating the Hutchinson Zoo with the addition of a Nature Play themed playground, including a splash river and greenspace to provide a dedicated and inclusive play space for children of all abilities.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutch to spray for mosquitoes

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of South Hutchinson is attempting to mitigate the mosquito issue. That city's public works department will spray for mosquitoes this evening from 7 p.m. to midnight. City offices in South Hutchinson and across the county also have larvicide dunks to put in areas...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Legal contracts to come before city council Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Several legal contracts will come before the Hutchinson City Council at their meeting on Tuesday. The first of these is involving the lot for the new spec building from Salt City Investments LLC. The intent is to bring a new tenant or buyer to the Salt City Business Park to encourage development.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surveillance Cameras#City Council#Vehicles
Hutch Post

Kansas man injured after car, motorcycle sideswipe in Rice Co.

RICE COUNTY —A man from Lindsborg was injured in an accident just after 11 p.m. Thursday in Rice County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by 60-year-old Melissa L. Betha of Chase was southbound on Kansas 14 three miles south of Lyons when the Toyota entered the northbound lane to pass a stationary Rice County Sheriff's vehicle on a traffic stop.
RICE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Salvation Army fan drive in final week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army Fan Drive of Reno County at Westlake Ace Hardware concludes this Sunday, June 19. According to Major Paul James, donation amounts are running a little behind, largely due to concerns about rising inflation. The Salvation Army has already distributed 119 fans to individuals...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Honor Flight car show June 25

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Honor Flight Hutchinson Volunteers 3rd Annual Car Show is coming up Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. at Midway Motors in Hutchinson. You can register your car at the event to show. There will be a food court with hamburgers and hot dogs available.
HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Hutch Post

FairyTails Family Zoo Night coming up July 8

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Zoo is holding a "FairyTails" Family Zoo Night Friday, July 8th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is planned as an evening of entertainment, snacks, costumed characters, special stories, and animal encounters. Grab your crowns and gowns and come out for a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

SCKEDD weatherization program can help with AC

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Low income homeowners and renters in Hutchinson and across Kansas can get help to make their homes more energy efficient through the weatherization program with the South Central Kansas Economic Development District. "Normally, here at SCKEDD we get about $4.5 million to serve 40 counties, which...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Nitrate levels too high in RWD 101 near Yoder

RENO COUNTY — Nitrate levels have risen above allowable limits in Rural Water District 101, which serves the Yoder area. The last Nitrate level test was collected on June 6, 2022. The level tested at 11.3 mg/L, which exceeds the Kansas and Federal (EPA) maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 10 mg/L for public water supply systems. Nitrate levels in water resources have increased in many areas due to applications of inorganic fertilizer and animal manure in agricultural areas.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Juneteenth activities continue in Hutchinson this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson non-profit is helping facilitate a Juneteenth Celebration here in the Salt City this weekend. "H.E.E.L.O. Inc is the Hutchinson Empowerment Engagement Leadership Organization," said founder Shontina Tipton. "I'm a native of Hutchinson and I'd been gone for some time. I came back to start a nonprofit. It's a nonprofit to work with the youth in the community. The nonprofit was already in conception about a year ago. It just kind of kicked of during Juneteenth celebration weekend. With H.E.E.L.O., we're going to be working with the youth. We've got several programs we're going to be working with. We've got a Stars and Stripes STEM program that we will be working with 4th to 12th graders, we have a Woodson principal's care to curriculum program, working K-12. We also started the Edward L. Tipton minority scholarship at Hutchinson Community College in honor of my father, Edward Tipton."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 309 hires architect for bond proposal

NICKERSON, Kan. — The Nickerson USD 309 School Board took another step in bringing a bond issue before its patrons by approving Alloy Architecture to do the design work on what would be an estimated $10.4 million proposal. While that continues to be put in place, the district also...
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy