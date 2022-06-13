ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA: Week 5

By Chris Wellbaum about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXam7_0g8x8lbj00
Alaina Coates (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: NewsRecruitingScheduleRosterStatsSECPollsScholarships

A’ja Wilson had another huge game and Tyasha Harris returned to the starting lineup, but another former Gamecock saw her season end.

Kaela Davis

Davis had a rare quiet week in what has been a chaotic season.

Wednesday before the season began, Davis was waived by Chicago. Two days later, just hours before Chicago’s season-opener, the Sky resigned Davis to a hardship contract (Davis didn’t even show up on the league transaction list until the next day). She played 10 minutes that night against Los Angeles but was released on May 9, before Chicago’s next game. Davis was out of work for less than a week and was signed to another hardship contract by Seattle that Friday. She did not appear in a game for Seattle and was waived again on May 18.

Then on May 28, with several Storm players in health and safety protocols, the Storm resigned Davis. Davis played 18 minutes in the Storm’s blowout win over the Liberty on May 29, scoring 11 points to go with two rebounds and two steals. It would be her only game – Davis was waived June 2 to make room for returning players.

In two games this season (one with Chicago and one with Seattle), Davis is averaging 14.0 minutes, 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals.

Dallas Wings (6-7)

Allisha Gray (13 games, 13 starts, 31.9 mpg, 14.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)

After leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale was ejected at halftime Sunday, Gray took over the scoring responsibilities and nearly helped Dallas get a series split against Seattle.

Last week:

vs Seattle (89-88 loss): 31 minutes*, 12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

vs Seattle (84-79 loss): 29 minutes*, 20 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists

Tyasha Harris (12 games, 3 starts, 17.3 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 3.7 apg, 1.0 rpg)

Harris started both games in place of injured Marina Mabrey and performed well. Strangely, though, the Dallas announcer tried to say Harris “is not really a point guard.” Okay…

Last week:

vs Seattle (89-88 loss): 18 minutes*, 4 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

vs Seattle (84-79 loss): 29 minutes*, 10 points, 6 assists, rebound

Upcoming:

Wednesday vs Las vegas (1:00 pm ET)

Friday vs Phoenix (8:00 pm ET, Twitter)

Sunday vs Los Angeles (4:00 pm ET, Amazon Prime)

Indiana Fever (4-12)

Alaina Coates (8 games, 9.4 mpg, 3.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.4 bpg, 93.3 FT%)

Coates’ feel-good story came to an end June 7 when she was waived by Indiana. I don’t know why Indiana decided to waive Coates, but then most of what the Fever does leaves me scratching my head.

Last week:

at Connecticut (88-69 loss):

vs New York (97-83 loss):

at Minnesota (84-80 win):

Destanni Henderson (16 games, 3 starts, 16.8 mpg, 6.4 ppg, 2.6 apg, 1.6 rpg, 48.5 3P%)

Henny might have hit the rookie wall. Her numbers last week were still respectable, but down noticeably.

Last week:

at Connecticut (88-69 loss): 16 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds

vs New York (97-83 loss): 17 minutes, 4 points, 2 assists, rebound

at Minnesota (84-80 win): 7 minutes, 3 points, rebound, assist,

Tiffany Mitchell (15 games, 3 starts, 14.0 mpg, 5.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg)

After nearly falling out of the rotation, Mitchell’s playing time increased last week. It remains to be seen how long it lasts.

Last week:

at Connecticut (88-69 loss): 14 minutes, 4 points, rebound

vs New York (97-83 loss): 12 minutes, 7 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds

at Minnesota (84-80 win): 18 minutes, 6 points, 2 assists, rebound

Upcoming:

Wednesday vs Phoenix (7:00 pm ET, Facebook)

Sunday vs Chicago (3:00 pm ET, Facebook)

Las Vegas Aces (11-2)

A’ja Wilson (13 games, 13 starts, 29.1 mpg, 17.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.4 bpg, 1.7 apg)

Las Vegas only played one game last week, but Wilson made the most of it with a monster 35-point game. It’s something about Los Angeles: in two games against the Sparks, Wilson has 59 points in just 52 minutes. Wilson also leads the WNBA in All-Star voting, which I’m sure has nothing to do with FAMS.

Last week:

at Los Angeles (89-72 win): 33 minutes*, 35 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals

Upcoming:

Wednesday at Dallas (1:00 pm ET)

Sunday vs Minnesota (6:00 pm ET, CBS Sports Network)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

Four-Star ATH Neeo Avery Names Top Six

Oregon has its name attached to a number of big-time prospects around the country. On Wednesday they made another short list for a versatile defender. Good Counsel (Md.) star Neeo Avery named his top six schools. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder dropped the list on his Instagram page. Oregon, Maryland, Georgia, Kentucky,...
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

Marcus Lattimore: What South Carolina ultimately gained from recent recruiting weekend

The newest episode to the podcast series “BLEAV in South Carolina” with ⁦me, Marcus Lattimore, and Nick Klos on the BLEAV Network is live. On this week’s episode, we take a deeper look into this past week’s recruiting weekend for South Carolina. Landing four new commitments, three who went public on Sunday, Lattimore shared the impact this can have on other USC prospects.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

KT Turner discusses first impression of John Calipari

John Calipari filled the final seat on his bench on June 8th with the hiring of KT Turner. Turner has previous coaching experience with Wichita State, SMU, Texas, and Oklahoma over a two decade long career. Now he heads to Lexington to join the staff of a Kentucky team with Final Four aspirations this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Indiana State
City
Phoenix, IL
State
Connecticut State
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Field of 68 ranks Top 25 returning college basketball players

The Field of 68, a college basketball podcast and media network, has produced their list of top 25 players in the country heading into the 2022-23 season. Of course, the reigning national player of the year and bionic rebounder Oscar Tshiebwe clears all others to rightfully assume his spot at number one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arike Ogunbowale
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Golf Fans Not Happy With US Open Television Decision

While the action at The Country Club this Thursday is living up to the hype, the current broadcast format for the 2022 U.S. Open is not. The early portion of the first round is being aired on USA. The back half of the opening round will be available on NBC.
GOLF
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Speculation

Deion Sanders hasn't given any indication that he plans on leaving Jackson State, but that won't stop rumors from circulating around the college football world. During the latest edition of 247Sports' The Block, Carl Reed shared his thoughts on Sanders' future as a college football coach. Reed suggested that Sanders...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Jordan Poole goes viral for T-shirt of 1 teammate before Game 6

Jordan Poole is looking on Thursday to win his first NBA championship. He wore a shirt prior to Game 6 in tribute to a teammate who already has three rings. Poole walked into Boston’s TD Garden wearing a shirt depicting Warriors guard Klay Thompson after being drafted by the team in 2011. Above the picture, the shirt said “2011 NBA Draft” in all capital letters. The shirt also had “The Splash Brothers” written below Thompson’s pictures.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wnba#Dallas Wings#The Liberty On
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Bradley Beal’s Wife Is Pregnant! Meet Kamiah Adams-Beal, the Washington Wizards WAG

Bradley Beal’s season-ending surgery and upcoming free agency are the current subjects of discussion among NBA fans. On the personal front, the Washington Wizards star’s family is growing. Kamiah Adams-Beal, Bradley Beal’s wife, is expecting for the third time. Even before she became an NBA WAG, Kamiah Adams was stirring things up on reality TV. She amassed a legion of fans who can’t get enough of her. So we reveal more about Bradley Beal’s better half in this Kamiah Adams-Beal wiki.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
On3.com

Mike Pratt, a Kentucky Basketball Hall of Famer, dies at 73

A few weeks ago, a call was put out to the Big Blue Nation to help Mike Pratt in his recurring fight against cancer. Pratt’s three-year battle intensified in May as the cancer returned and spread even further beyond past diagnoses. With a new fight ahead, a fundraising effort was established to assist Kentucky Basketball’s veteran radio analyst and former all-conference player with the overbearing medical expenses for his new treatments. His first treatment was scheduled to begin yesterday, June 16.
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC Sports

Boston bar remarkably triples down on trolling of Steph, Ayesha

The war of trolling messages between the self-proclaimed "Petty King" Steph Curry and a bar in Boston reached new heights Wednesday. Game On!, the Boston bar in question, doubled and then tripled down on their trolling of Ayesha Curry. In between, Steph spoke to reporters about embracing the noise from opposing fan bases.
BOSTON, MA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy