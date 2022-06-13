South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA: Week 5

Alaina Coates (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships

A’ja Wilson had another huge game and Tyasha Harris returned to the starting lineup, but another former Gamecock saw her season end.

Kaela Davis

Davis had a rare quiet week in what has been a chaotic season.

Wednesday before the season began, Davis was waived by Chicago. Two days later, just hours before Chicago’s season-opener, the Sky resigned Davis to a hardship contract (Davis didn’t even show up on the league transaction list until the next day). She played 10 minutes that night against Los Angeles but was released on May 9, before Chicago’s next game. Davis was out of work for less than a week and was signed to another hardship contract by Seattle that Friday. She did not appear in a game for Seattle and was waived again on May 18.

Then on May 28, with several Storm players in health and safety protocols, the Storm resigned Davis. Davis played 18 minutes in the Storm’s blowout win over the Liberty on May 29, scoring 11 points to go with two rebounds and two steals. It would be her only game – Davis was waived June 2 to make room for returning players.

In two games this season (one with Chicago and one with Seattle), Davis is averaging 14.0 minutes, 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals.

Dallas Wings (6-7)

Allisha Gray (13 games, 13 starts, 31.9 mpg, 14.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)

After leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale was ejected at halftime Sunday, Gray took over the scoring responsibilities and nearly helped Dallas get a series split against Seattle.

Last week:

vs Seattle (89-88 loss): 31 minutes*, 12 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists

vs Seattle (84-79 loss): 29 minutes*, 20 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists

Tyasha Harris (12 games, 3 starts, 17.3 mpg, 5.0 ppg, 3.7 apg, 1.0 rpg)

Harris started both games in place of injured Marina Mabrey and performed well. Strangely, though, the Dallas announcer tried to say Harris “is not really a point guard.” Okay…

Last week:

vs Seattle (89-88 loss): 18 minutes*, 4 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals

vs Seattle (84-79 loss): 29 minutes*, 10 points, 6 assists, rebound

Upcoming:

Wednesday vs Las vegas (1:00 pm ET)

Friday vs Phoenix (8:00 pm ET, Twitter)

Sunday vs Los Angeles (4:00 pm ET, Amazon Prime)

Indiana Fever (4-12)

Alaina Coates (8 games, 9.4 mpg, 3.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 0.4 bpg, 93.3 FT%)

Coates’ feel-good story came to an end June 7 when she was waived by Indiana. I don’t know why Indiana decided to waive Coates, but then most of what the Fever does leaves me scratching my head.

Last week:

at Connecticut (88-69 loss):

vs New York (97-83 loss):

at Minnesota (84-80 win):

Destanni Henderson (16 games, 3 starts, 16.8 mpg, 6.4 ppg, 2.6 apg, 1.6 rpg, 48.5 3P%)

Henny might have hit the rookie wall. Her numbers last week were still respectable, but down noticeably.

Last week:

at Connecticut (88-69 loss): 16 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds

vs New York (97-83 loss): 17 minutes, 4 points, 2 assists, rebound

at Minnesota (84-80 win): 7 minutes, 3 points, rebound, assist,

Tiffany Mitchell (15 games, 3 starts, 14.0 mpg, 5.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg)

After nearly falling out of the rotation, Mitchell’s playing time increased last week. It remains to be seen how long it lasts.

Last week:

at Connecticut (88-69 loss): 14 minutes, 4 points, rebound

vs New York (97-83 loss): 12 minutes, 7 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds

at Minnesota (84-80 win): 18 minutes, 6 points, 2 assists, rebound

Upcoming:

Wednesday vs Phoenix (7:00 pm ET, Facebook)

Sunday vs Chicago (3:00 pm ET, Facebook)

Las Vegas Aces (11-2)

A’ja Wilson (13 games, 13 starts, 29.1 mpg, 17.5 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.4 bpg, 1.7 apg)

Las Vegas only played one game last week, but Wilson made the most of it with a monster 35-point game. It’s something about Los Angeles: in two games against the Sparks, Wilson has 59 points in just 52 minutes. Wilson also leads the WNBA in All-Star voting, which I’m sure has nothing to do with FAMS.

Last week:

at Los Angeles (89-72 win): 33 minutes*, 35 points, 11 rebounds, 4 blocks, 2 steals

Upcoming:

Wednesday at Dallas (1:00 pm ET)

Sunday vs Minnesota (6:00 pm ET, CBS Sports Network)