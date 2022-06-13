WEATHER TO WATCH: Thunderstorms possible Tuesday; temps warm into the high-80s today

WHAT’S NEW: Warm conditions today, high temperatures well into the 80s. Humid for the first half of the day.

WHAT'S NEXT: A cluster of swirling thunderstorms may sweep through Tuesday morning. Severe weather, damaging winds in particular, threaten if it comes through.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says this week will be a warm one across New Jersey.

TODAY: Partly sunny skies, temperatures in the high-80s. Clouds build throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the mid-60s. Mild conditions.

TUESDAY: Temperatures in the low-80s. Thunderstorms possible throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures in the low-80s.