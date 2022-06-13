ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darcie & May Green

By Heidi Lauth Beasley
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The crucial difference between Darcie and May Green and all of London's other converted barges is that it's incredibly extra. Being extra is important in the...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

The Infatuation

Burger Buff

A passion for bodybuilding and burgers has proven to be a better Jersey Shore love story than anything that’s ever aired on MTV. On select dates throughout the year, Burger Buff pops up in partnership with local coffee shops, restaurants, and businesses up and down the Shore offering up perfectly fatty and lacey double-patty smashburgers. Access to the now infamous lacey, cheese-and-sauce-laden burgers can only be achieved through scoring a ticket, and quantities are limited. This is a can’t-miss, burger-eating experience, though. Follow them on Instagram for upcoming dates, locations, and ticket information.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

La Mar

La Mar is a waterfront party. This place looks like a classy teal and blue-colored hotel lobby set somewhere on Miami Beach, with two bar areas and a high-ceilinged dining room. But the covered waterfront deck overlooking some piers is exactly where we want to drink never-ending pisco sours and fill up on tangy ceviche, crispy empanadas, grilled scallops over lentil tacu-tacu, and slow-cooked pork shank cooked with aji panca. This small plates spot is always packed with tourists, locals popping in for the 3-5pm daily Happy Hour, and people in town for some sort of convention, which certainly makes a night here buzzy.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
The Infatuation

Redline

We love Redline because it’s one of the few queer bars Downtown where you can come in for a well-made cocktail after-work and talk to a bartender who will actually listen. That said, if you do feel like leaning into the revelry a bit, Redline has incredible queer programing throughout the week. That includes guest DJs, RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing parties, and various events helping raise money and awareness for local LGBT non-profits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Bird And Betty's

Bird and Betty’s is a great spot to meet up with a couple of friends and have an excellent meal while listening to the music of Jersey Shore icon Jimmy Buffet. Owned by the same group behind Parker’s Garage, Old Causeway, and Black Whale, you can expect quality seafood like steamed clams and blackened mahi mahi. But unlike those other restaurants, Bird and Betty’s also has delicious wood-fired pizzas, which pair well with a local beer and a game of corn hole.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Medusa

Medusa Greek Taverna is a neon-lit party where you can order from a menu that has over 100 options on it. It’s hard not to be skeptical of a menu that large—especially when the kitchen is open until 2am four nights a week—but Medusa holds everything from their gyros to their full platters of biftekia up to high standards at any hour. Come for a midnight order of branzino with a generous side portion of roasted lemon potatoes that taste even better soaked in the branzino’s juices, or stop by for some late-night beet hummus and beef-stuffed grape leaves that will make for great leftovers the following morning. This Park Slope spot is open all day, and the kitchen’s impressive consistency should give you the confidence to try some less typical options like the lobster roll gyro and Greek mac and cheese.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Nakama Sushi

A meal at this small Japanese restaurant in Civic Center can be as casual or fancy as you make it. Unwind after a day of nonstop meetings that could have been emails over a couple of special rolls, some gyoza and chicken karaage, or celebrate an anniversary at the bar in front of a glass case full of fish, and go in on the 15-course, $118 omakase. Nakama Sushi is also an ideal spot to fuel up before catching a show at the Orpheum or Bill Graham. The wide-ranging menu at this place isn’t doing anything particularly different from the (approximately) 700 other sushi restaurants in town—but everything, from the salmon, tuna, and avocado tartare to the Firecracker roll with seared salmon and drizzles of spicy mayo, is so well-executed that you won’t leave disappointed.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Keeva Indian Kitchen

This casual Indian restaurant in the Inner Richmond is where you’ll find us whenever we’re in the mood for fenugreek-spiced chicken, smoky tandoori wings, and biryanis that taste faintly floral from saffron and rose water. Another reason to swing by Keeva is they don’t hold back on the spice. Nose-clearing dishes, like creamy coconut fish curry or lamb rogan josh with kashmiri chilis, build a satisfying heat in your mouth that lingers. The brightly colored spot is usually filled with groups of friends and families sharing curries on a weeknight. It's also a major takeout operation, as evidenced by the sea of bags waiting by the door.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Chakra

Kingston prides itself on being ‘upon’ the Thames. And we can see why when we head to the Riverside Walk on a sunny day. Think people strolling down the river, watching people row by, and a strip of chain restaurants and proper pubs. And at the start of this strip is Chakra, an excellent Indian spot serving everything from Desi classics like kake da lamb rogan josh and fish moilee to lamb chops and mixed grill platters. You pretty much can’t go wrong with anything here, but our go-to order is butter chicken and goan prawn curry with saffron pulao and garlic naan. If the weather’s nice, head outside.
KINGSTON, NY
The Infatuation

Cold Spring Tavern

Set in the Santa Ynez Mountains just above Santa Barbara, Cold Springs Tavern is an old cabin and former stagecoach stop that dates back to 1886. But the crowds don’t drive up here just because it's a living museum. Cold Springs also serves some of the best tri-tip on the Central Coast: thick juicy slices of medium-rare beef grilled over oak and seasoned with garlic and spices. During the week make a reservation for a full meal inside the restaurant, or show up on weekends for the big outdoor barbecue where families load up on tri-tip sandwiches slathered in barbecue sauce or house salsa while drinking beer, picnicking in the gardens, and enjoying whatever live bands happens to show up.
COLD SPRING, NY
The Infatuation

Kimchi Pop

This Korean spot has two locations (there’s another one in Uptown) but West Town’s is the original. And we like coming to this little place for their stew—particularly the soondubu and the army, which are both antidotes to a gloomy winter day. We’re also fans of Kimchi Pop's chewy tteokbokki and crispy kimchi pancakes. You can order all this to-go, but we actually like coming here because there’s a little self-serve banchan station that we appreciate.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

101 Thai Kitchen

A picture’s worth a thousand words. Sometimes, a sausage is too. We could write a whole essay on the glorious salt factor of the traditional Isaan sausages that are handmade at 101 Thai. We won’t—the world just isn’t ready—so instead we’ll whittle it down to this: when the oil of the skin hits the garlic pork inside, you’re in for a really good time. They’re unmissable and so is the panang curry. And the had yai ‘HFC’ fried chicken. And the crispy pla plaa style lao fish that claims to be a salad but is mostly an ode to all the reasons fried red sea bream and lime leaves are quite clearly soulmates. Yes, you’re going to have to make some very hard decisions at this Hammersmith spot. The good news is that there are Chang beers, cutesy pink walls, and MasterChef Thailand to keep you company while you weigh up your many excellent options. Come hungry, or don’t come at all.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill

Cesca's Margarita Bar and Grill is a casual Mexican spot with dishes like burritos, fajitas, and over 14 types of tacos—but the margaritas are the highlight of this Andersonville restaurant. Their standard option is made with their house tequila and comes frozen or on the rocks in fruity flavors like pomegranate and mango. But if you want something less basic, they also have specialty drinks like a smoky and spicy Mezcalita with pineapple, jalapeños, and mezcal or their Dulce Escorpion with mango and chamoy puree. Though they have plenty of tables inside, the best way to enjoy Cesca's is by spending a lazy summer afternoon on their outdoor patio sharing a pitcher of margaritas with friends and reintroducing your body to sunlight after hibernating for 8 months of winter.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hoshi & Sushi

It’s sort of impossible to stumble upon Hoshi & Sushi, since it’s really buried inside a residential building on Collins Ave. in Mid-Beach. But this isn’t exactly a place worth searching for either. They serve mostly sushi, as well as some small plates like takoyaki, gyoza, and spring rolls. And even though it’s one of the very few casual, non-hotel restaurants in Mid-Beach, you’re better off driving north or south for better sushi options. The rolls here are pretty sloppy, with hard rice and overwhelming ratios of heavy ingredients like cream cheese. The sashimi doesn’t taste very fresh and the uni is a color that can only be described as unusual. If for some reason you do end up here, treat it more as a place to have some affordable drinks while snacking on edamame.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Ferry Building Marketplace

The Ferry Building Marketplace is an essential San Francisco food experience. There are plenty of tourists who’ve figured this out, but don’t let that stop you—the Ferry Buiding Marketplace is always worth your time. Walking down the long food hall, you'll find crackly fresh sourdough baguettes (Acme Bread), meaty sandwiches (Golden Gate Meat Company, juicy burgers and soft serve (Gott’s Roadside), briny, slurpable oysters and hearty clam chowder (Hog Island Oyster Co.), and scoops of Secret Breakfast ice cream from Humphry Slocombe. You'll also want to stop by the new outpost of the Oakland-based Red Bay Coffee for semi-sweet charcoal lattes to go.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Spring Lake Seafood

The lack of great seafood restaurants along the Monmouth County coast is almost as disappointing as missing that once-a-season whale sighting because you ran off the beach to refill the cooler. Thankfully, Spring Lake Seafood recently opened, making it one of the best new restaurants in the area offering fresh, locally-caught sustainable seafood. The ahi tuna with house-made lo mein noodles, a crisp arugula topped fluke milanese, and an octopus served with lemony fennel and potatoes highlight a widespread menu of fish-focused options. The restaurant is a BYO and also operates as a fish market and coffee shop by day. So it’s possible to find yourself here three times in one day: grab a coffee, come back for some fish to toss on the grill for lunch, and round things out by coming back for dinner with friends.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Infatuation

Chameleon

The people behind Chameleon honestly couldn’t have given this Marylebone restaurant a better name unless they called it The Grade I-Listed Place In Marylebone That Will Confuse, Delight, Change, And Confuse You Once More. It’s an outdoor restaurant that swings between sophistication and silliness, delicious and mediocre, tranquillity and the kind of decibels that require ear plugs and in all honesty, Xanax. The bread is some of the best in London, the taco is something we would quite happily never meet again. There are highs, there are lows, the restaurant constantly changes. Let’s discuss, shall we?
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Wilton Creamery

Wilton Creamery is an ice cream shop in Wilton Manors that specializes in some offbeat flavors like pineapple and cilantro or an aromatherapy ice cream inspired by the neighborhood’s many massage parlors. Some of the flavor combinations work better than others, but they have something for almost anyone’s taste, including a basic vanilla. The ice cream here isn't super rich, which makes it a light, refreshing option to help cool you down if you’re walking down the drive on a stupidly hot day. Like many businesses in Wilton Manors, this ice cream shop is very gay-friendly, so it’s an ideal spot to go on a date or have a kiki with your LGBTQ+ friends.
WILTON MANORS, FL
The Infatuation

Pretty Swell

Pretty Swell is a cocktail bar and restaurant inside the South of Fifth Life House, a chill boutique hotel. This spot is a lot more intimate than most South Beach hotel bars. It’s small, quiet enough to have a conversation, and there’s occasionally a musician strumming a guitar inside. There’s some outdoor seating in a pretty little alley as well as tables and sofas in the lobby where you can relax with a cocktail. This is more of a place to drink than eat, but they do serve lighter dishes like sun-dried tomato hummus, watermelon salad, and more. It closes at midnight, so it’s not much of a late-night spot but it’s a solid drinking option if you’ve got time to kill before a reservation in South Beach.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Boulevard

With its brick archways, tiled mosaics, curved iron railings, and royal blue velvet chairs, Boulevard looks like a Parisian metro station or a painting from the Belle Époque. But this restaurant that feels so quintessentially French is actually serving a set menu of Californian-American dishes ($98). The three-course dinner has options like steak tartare with pickled white asparagus, ahi tuna carpaccio with somen noodles, and large plates like juicy pan-seared scallops and pork chops with grape agrodulce. The food is solid but not as memorable as the space and water views. This spot feels like a plush clubhouse for the after-work and business dinner crowd, and it's a great place to sit at the bar, order a la carte, and enjoy a bottle of wine near the Embarcadero.
RESTAURANTS
