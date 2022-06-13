ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Chakra

By Rianne Shlebak
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 5 days ago

Kingston prides itself on being ‘upon’ the Thames. And we can see why when we head to the Riverside Walk on a sunny...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Chameleon

The people behind Chameleon honestly couldn’t have given this Marylebone restaurant a better name unless they called it The Grade I-Listed Place In Marylebone That Will Confuse, Delight, Change, And Confuse You Once More. It’s an outdoor restaurant that swings between sophistication and silliness, delicious and mediocre, tranquillity and the kind of decibels that require ear plugs and in all honesty, Xanax. The bread is some of the best in London, the taco is something we would quite happily never meet again. There are highs, there are lows, the restaurant constantly changes. Let’s discuss, shall we?
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Burger Buff

A passion for bodybuilding and burgers has proven to be a better Jersey Shore love story than anything that’s ever aired on MTV. On select dates throughout the year, Burger Buff pops up in partnership with local coffee shops, restaurants, and businesses up and down the Shore offering up perfectly fatty and lacey double-patty smashburgers. Access to the now infamous lacey, cheese-and-sauce-laden burgers can only be achieved through scoring a ticket, and quantities are limited. This is a can’t-miss, burger-eating experience, though. Follow them on Instagram for upcoming dates, locations, and ticket information.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

101 Thai Kitchen

A picture’s worth a thousand words. Sometimes, a sausage is too. We could write a whole essay on the glorious salt factor of the traditional Isaan sausages that are handmade at 101 Thai. We won’t—the world just isn’t ready—so instead we’ll whittle it down to this: when the oil of the skin hits the garlic pork inside, you’re in for a really good time. They’re unmissable and so is the panang curry. And the had yai ‘HFC’ fried chicken. And the crispy pla plaa style lao fish that claims to be a salad but is mostly an ode to all the reasons fried red sea bream and lime leaves are quite clearly soulmates. Yes, you’re going to have to make some very hard decisions at this Hammersmith spot. The good news is that there are Chang beers, cutesy pink walls, and MasterChef Thailand to keep you company while you weigh up your many excellent options. Come hungry, or don’t come at all.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

La Mar

La Mar is a waterfront party. This place looks like a classy teal and blue-colored hotel lobby set somewhere on Miami Beach, with two bar areas and a high-ceilinged dining room. But the covered waterfront deck overlooking some piers is exactly where we want to drink never-ending pisco sours and fill up on tangy ceviche, crispy empanadas, grilled scallops over lentil tacu-tacu, and slow-cooked pork shank cooked with aji panca. This small plates spot is always packed with tourists, locals popping in for the 3-5pm daily Happy Hour, and people in town for some sort of convention, which certainly makes a night here buzzy.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Restaurants
Kingston, NY
Lifestyle
Kingston, NY
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Keeva Indian Kitchen

This casual Indian restaurant in the Inner Richmond is where you’ll find us whenever we’re in the mood for fenugreek-spiced chicken, smoky tandoori wings, and biryanis that taste faintly floral from saffron and rose water. Another reason to swing by Keeva is they don’t hold back on the spice. Nose-clearing dishes, like creamy coconut fish curry or lamb rogan josh with kashmiri chilis, build a satisfying heat in your mouth that lingers. The brightly colored spot is usually filled with groups of friends and families sharing curries on a weeknight. It's also a major takeout operation, as evidenced by the sea of bags waiting by the door.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Infatuation

The Esters

The Esters has everything you want from a neighborhood bar, and it’s an extremely pleasant place to loiter on a sunny day. This Greenpoint spot has patio seating, lots of potted plants, and a few floor-to-ceiling windows that swing open when the weather’s nice. They serve a few interesting cocktails with ingredients like whey and chili syrup, and there are some meats and cheeses to snack on—but our favorite thing to order is the pizza. The rectangular pies at The Esters share some DNA with the Detroit-style ones at Emmy Squared and Ace’s, with thick, fluffy crust that’s crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle. Try the garlicky You’ve Got Kale layered with mozzarella, ricotta, and shaved pecorino, and don’t forget to squeeze the accompanying lemon wedge over the top.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Kimchi Pop

This Korean spot has two locations (there’s another one in Uptown) but West Town’s is the original. And we like coming to this little place for their stew—particularly the soondubu and the army, which are both antidotes to a gloomy winter day. We’re also fans of Kimchi Pop's chewy tteokbokki and crispy kimchi pancakes. You can order all this to-go, but we actually like coming here because there’s a little self-serve banchan station that we appreciate.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Food Drink#The Riverside Walk#Indian
The Infatuation

Medusa

Medusa Greek Taverna is a neon-lit party where you can order from a menu that has over 100 options on it. It’s hard not to be skeptical of a menu that large—especially when the kitchen is open until 2am four nights a week—but Medusa holds everything from their gyros to their full platters of biftekia up to high standards at any hour. Come for a midnight order of branzino with a generous side portion of roasted lemon potatoes that taste even better soaked in the branzino’s juices, or stop by for some late-night beet hummus and beef-stuffed grape leaves that will make for great leftovers the following morning. This Park Slope spot is open all day, and the kitchen’s impressive consistency should give you the confidence to try some less typical options like the lobster roll gyro and Greek mac and cheese.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Wilton Creamery

Wilton Creamery is an ice cream shop in Wilton Manors that specializes in some offbeat flavors like pineapple and cilantro or an aromatherapy ice cream inspired by the neighborhood’s many massage parlors. Some of the flavor combinations work better than others, but they have something for almost anyone’s taste, including a basic vanilla. The ice cream here isn't super rich, which makes it a light, refreshing option to help cool you down if you’re walking down the drive on a stupidly hot day. Like many businesses in Wilton Manors, this ice cream shop is very gay-friendly, so it’s an ideal spot to go on a date or have a kiki with your LGBTQ+ friends.
WILTON MANORS, FL
The Infatuation

Starfish Cafe

Even though you’re at the beach, you still need caffeine. Starfish Cafe is the best coffee house in the area (and a block away from the boardwalk) for smoothies and baked goods. Cool off with an iced coffee, or grab a hot one if you’re a masochist.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Rosie's

Somewhere in the last decade, brunch began to feel like more of a chore than a pleasure. The stress of rounding up all your friends in time for an 11am reservation; the repetitive menus; that loud table of 15 who’ve consumed a swimming pool worth of mimosas. All that for another $19 room temperature benedict? Is it even remotely worth it anymore?
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Nakama Sushi

A meal at this small Japanese restaurant in Civic Center can be as casual or fancy as you make it. Unwind after a day of nonstop meetings that could have been emails over a couple of special rolls, some gyoza and chicken karaage, or celebrate an anniversary at the bar in front of a glass case full of fish, and go in on the 15-course, $118 omakase. Nakama Sushi is also an ideal spot to fuel up before catching a show at the Orpheum or Bill Graham. The wide-ranging menu at this place isn’t doing anything particularly different from the (approximately) 700 other sushi restaurants in town—but everything, from the salmon, tuna, and avocado tartare to the Firecracker roll with seared salmon and drizzles of spicy mayo, is so well-executed that you won’t leave disappointed.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Spring Lake Seafood

The lack of great seafood restaurants along the Monmouth County coast is almost as disappointing as missing that once-a-season whale sighting because you ran off the beach to refill the cooler. Thankfully, Spring Lake Seafood recently opened, making it one of the best new restaurants in the area offering fresh, locally-caught sustainable seafood. The ahi tuna with house-made lo mein noodles, a crisp arugula topped fluke milanese, and an octopus served with lemony fennel and potatoes highlight a widespread menu of fish-focused options. The restaurant is a BYO and also operates as a fish market and coffee shop by day. So it’s possible to find yourself here three times in one day: grab a coffee, come back for some fish to toss on the grill for lunch, and round things out by coming back for dinner with friends.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
The Infatuation

Brigantine Bistro

Brigantine Bistro is just a short drive from the Golden Nugget casino, so it’s fair game for when you’re tired of overpriced AC boardwalk food. Brigantine doesn’t have too many great restaurants, especially ones where you can get something light, healthy, and vegan. Stop in and try the blackened mahi mahi tacos on corn tortillas or the black bean burger.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
The Infatuation

Oy Bar

Even in broad daylight, Oy Bar is so dark you need to pause to let your eyes adjust as you step inside. This Studio City bar might be new, but the dimly-lit, slightly dingy atmosphere it exudes is exactly what we want in a Valley dive. Formally called The Bar At Oyster House (hence the new name), this neighborhood drinking hole is now run by the Jeff’s Table crew with a menu full of bar bites worth braving the 101 at rush hour to eat. The “Jeff’s Special” quesadilla is a pastrami-filled, jalapeño-crusted masterpiece and the Oy Burger is the best new burger we’ve eaten this year. Topped with gooey Toma cheese, hoisin ketchup, lettuce, onion, cucumber, dijon, and a heap of cilantro, it's savory, tangy, and aggressively fragrant. This is the kind of place to come after a rough day of work when you need a stiff drink and to be left alone—if that’s what you prefer.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Hoshi & Sushi

It’s sort of impossible to stumble upon Hoshi & Sushi, since it’s really buried inside a residential building on Collins Ave. in Mid-Beach. But this isn’t exactly a place worth searching for either. They serve mostly sushi, as well as some small plates like takoyaki, gyoza, and spring rolls. And even though it’s one of the very few casual, non-hotel restaurants in Mid-Beach, you’re better off driving north or south for better sushi options. The rolls here are pretty sloppy, with hard rice and overwhelming ratios of heavy ingredients like cream cheese. The sashimi doesn’t taste very fresh and the uni is a color that can only be described as unusual. If for some reason you do end up here, treat it more as a place to have some affordable drinks while snacking on edamame.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Manna

As Londoners, we’re inherently suspicious of huge food halls. Especially one with such close proximity to Oxford Street. And yet Arcade Food Hall, from the people behind Brigadiers and Hoppers, has mastered it. As well as table service and a well-stocked bar, you’ll find Manna and its excellent Nashville hot chicken. The move here is the bun with an imperfectly formed piece of fried chicken breast, deep red and glistening from the cayenne-heavy hot oil, a slice of cheese, some much-appreciated pickles, and an orangey pink creamy house sauce. Get a side of waffle fries as well, because…waffle fries.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Mun Korean Steakhouse

From the moment you pull up and hear Usher blasting from the speakers, it’s clear you’ve arrived at Ktown’s hottest party. Welcome to MUN, an upscale Korean steakhouse where you’ll dine on boneless short ribs, beef tartare bibimbap, and kimchi pancakes glued together with molten cheese. Almost everything is painted black, from the walls to the benches to the flashy marble tables outfitted with grills containing tiny, barely perceptible air vents that whisk any smoke away from your face and hair. Everyone on the waitstaff is tatted. And drinks—like Japanese whiskey, cognac, mezcal, soju, beer, and strawberry lychee martinis—are poured at warp-speed. Equal parts do-it-yourself barbecue, drinking den, and informal rave, the energy at MUN is fork-in-the-socket electric. Meals should balance premium meats (the $200 variety combo serves four people and includes flat-iron steak, honeycomb-cut pork belly, pork jowl, and short ribs) with fun, whimsical a la carte items.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

La Caverna

At first glance, La Caverna seems like the Rainforest Cafe offshoot no one asked for. It’s a restaurant and dance club on the Lower East Side where a door with a simple cave painting leads you to a basement with stalactites on the ceiling and walls the texture of rock bleeding purple light from the crevices. But that’s where commitment to the paleolithic theme ends. La Caverna serves some pretty solid Mexican food and margaritas in a space that just happens to be a cavernous room. At night, it turns into more of a party with music blasting out of speakers embedded in the fake rock walls and big groups ordering hookah at the bar. If that’s not your thing, come before 8pm for a fun, lowkey spot when you want to do Taco Tuesday somewhere a little different.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy