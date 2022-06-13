County cricket: Burns helps Surrey blunt Somerset attack after Overton blow

8.10pm BST

Roundup:

A century from Rory Burns encouraged Surrey to put on their dancing shoes at Taunton. Somerset ’s attack was blunted with the morning news that Craig Overton had delayed symptoms of concussion, after being hit on the helmet by twin Jamie on Sunday afternoon, and would take no further part in the match. His substitute Marchant de Lange took two wickets, but Surrey batted masterfully, despite missing Hashim Amla, retired sick overnight.

It was even-stevens at Edgbaston, where Lancashire hurried towards Warwickshire ’s total, led by 90 from Steven Croft and pocketfuls of support elsewhere. Liam Norwell was the pick of the bowlers, with four for 78. At the Rose Bowl, fifties from Nick Gubbins, Liam Dawson and Ben Brown kept Hampshire in the hunt against Yorkshire , despite a dodgy start.

Glamorgan ’s Colin Ingram (145) and Eddie Byrom (105) embroidered an unbeaten 253 at a run-rich Sophia Gardens. Byrom, playing his first Championship game of the season, was initially hesitant; Ingram fluent from the start. Earlier, Sussex ’s Oli Carter was the last man out for 185, going for his fifth six of the morning.

A magical spell of five for 14 in seven overs from Toby Roland-Jones transformed Middlesex ’s fortunes at Chesterfield. Derbyshire had been scoring easy runs, with 49 from Shan Masood and 62 from Wayne Madsen, when, just after the umpires changed the ball, they suddenly lost seven for 21.

At Canterbury, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Ben Compton were both out in the 80s for Kent against Gloucestershire, as batting continued to be easier than bowling.

Durham soared past 600, as Rachin Ravindra hurried to 217 and Paul Coughlin and Ben Raine made maiden first-class centuries in a jolly partnership of 213. From 0-1 in reply, Worcestershire recovered to 140 for three, still 502 runs behind.

And at Grace Road, a hundred from Nottinghamshire ’s Ben Duckett and fifties from Haseeb Hameed and Joe Clarke, entertained the crowds as they closed 67 runs behind Leicestershire ’s first innings 440 with five wickets in hand.

7.21pm BST

That’s it from day two, we’ll be back tomorrow, till then - good night!

7.21pm BST

Close of Play scores

Division One



The Rose Bowl : Hampshire 225-4 v Yorkshire 428 all out

Canterbury : Kent 232-3 v Gloucestershire 438

Taunton: Somerset 180 v Surrey 382-7

Edgbaston: Warwickshire 292 v Lancashire 280-9

Division Two

Chesterfield : Derbyshire 229 v Middlesex 251 and 95-3

The Riverside: Durham 642-7dec v Worcestershire 140-3

Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 258-1 v Sussex 376 all out

Grace Road: Leicestershire 440 v Nottinghamshire 373-5

5.20pm BST

I’d better start writing - apologies - please do update BTL.

5.20pm BST

A quick round up from the grounds, before I write up:

Division One

Hampshire rebuilding after the loss of Gubbins (58) and Vince - 131-4

Bell-Drummond caught by Bracey for 89, but Compton still there at Canterbury on 61. Kent 169-2.

Will Jacks and Jordan Clark having fun at Taunton, 316-5, a lead of 136.

Steven Croft holding things together with 80 not out, Lancs 236-6, 56 behind.

Division Two

Middlesex building on TRJ’s five fer, 71-1, a lead of 93 over Derbyshire .

Things have improved from 0-1, Worcestershire 75-2, lots of hope invested in Azhar Ali, 21 not out.

Byrom just three away from his century now, with Glamorgan hitting cruise control: 234-1.

And, apologies to Ben Duckett, whose nearly run-a-ball century completely passed me by. Now 130 not out; Joe Clarke 51 not out. Notts 275-2.

5.00pm BST

Glamorgan are enjoying themselves at Sophia Gardens. The second-wicket partnership reaches 200, with Colin Ingram 116 not out and Byrom 81 not out. Glamorgan 205-1.

And news comes in on migrating birds:

4.53pm BST

Ben Compton heard you all yawning and he’s speeded up - 55 off 143 balls. I wonder - is he in England’s winter thoughts? Bell-Drummond has eased to 87 not out. Kent 157-1.

4.35pm BST

A swift diversion: we’ve had far fewer swifts above our house this year too - does anyone have any happy reports? Still think the ECB missed a trick by not naming Hundred teams after at-risk species: The Northern Super-hedgehogs, the Southern Swifts etc - with a percentage of ticket sales going to wildlife charities.

4.30pm BST

Free tickets to day five at Trent Bridge

4.28pm BST

A little report from Taunton, where the game v Surrey is their annual “Inclusion Match.”

Run in conjunction with the Somerset Cricket Foundation, it aims to recognise the achievements of those with a disability or additional needs who play cricket in Somerset.

It also tries to highlight the roles played by parents, carers and coaches.

There have been lunchtime demonstrations on the outfield at Taunton during the Championship match.

On Sunday, the spotlight was on Super 1s, a programme funded by the Lord’s Taverners, which gives young people with a disability aged between 12 and 25 the chance to play regular, competitive cricket.

Somerset Cricket Foundation run seven Super 1s hubs in Bath, Bristol, Bridgwater, Street, Taunton, Weston Super Mare and Yeovil. Sessions are free to attend, and run every week.



Also involved in Sunday’s demonstration were young people from Somerset’s three Street Cricket hubs, funded through the charity Chance 2 Shine, where many of the children do not belong to a traditional cricket club.

Tomorrow’s lunchtime demonstration will feature Somerset Visually Impaired Cricket Club and Community Groups and Schools. The Visually impaired team compete in the Blind Cricket England and Wales National League where they play other teams such as Northants, Sussex, and London Metro.

4.08pm BST

Toby Roland Jones: a short highlights package.

4.01pm BST

If you are a Worcestershire fan, look away.

4.01pm BST

Tea-timeish scores

Division One

The Rose Bowl : Hampshire 101-3 v Yorkshire 428 all out

Canterbury : Kent 133-1 v Gloucestershire 438

Taunton: Somerset 180 v Surrey 247-4

Edgbaston: Warwickshire 292 v Lancashire 197-4

Division Two

Chesterfield : Derbyshire 229 v Middlesex 251

The Riverside: Durham 642-7dec v Worcestershire 0-1

Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan159-1 v Sussex 376 all out

Grace Road: Leicestershire 440 v Nottinghamshire 190-2

3.43pm BST

Toby Roland Jones! Five of the last six wickets to fall at Chesterfield as Derbyshire collapse: from 208-3 to 229-9.

3.38pm BST

Durham declare 642-7

Their third-highest first-class score, with both Paul Coughlin and Ben Rine not out in three figures. Raine 103; Coughlin 100. Someone take a picture of the scoreboard.

3.36pm BST

A semi-glacial 30 for Ben Compton off 103 balls, Kent 113-1; while Gubbins and Vince have put on 81 a quick-trot at Southampton, Hants 93-2.

3.25pm BST

Fifties: for Daniel Bell Drummond at Canterbury, Kent 108-1, and Steven Croft at Edgbaston, where Lancs are wobbling along, 176-4, 116 behind.

3.13pm BST

When I wasn’t looking, Hameed raced to 59 off 64 balls, before this happened. Notts 147-2 , Duckett 56 not out.

3.07pm BST

Happy days for Ben Raine, 83 not out and counting, his highest first-class score. Durham laughing all the way to 600.

3.04pm BST

A brief pause while I mop up the bottle of milk that went flying when I tripped over the computer cable and sent the laptop on a journey. At Southampton, Gubbins gets a life when the slips can’t hold on. Hampshire 214-4.

2.48pm BST

Has anyone seen Jamie Overton bowl in the flesh recently? Does he seem menacingly fast?

2.45pm BST

Chesterfield looks so pretty - don’t know if you can catch any CCLive! readers in the crowd on this clip. Derbyshire on target to overtake Middlesex before tea, currently 204-3, Wayne Madsen 62 not out.

2.43pm BST

The PCA’s players of the month:

2.34pm BST

Burns can’t turn his hundred to a daddy, and is snaffled at slip for 113. Surrey, though, have taken the lead, 188-4.

2.26pm BST

Missed this news from Sophia Gardens earlier, seamer Michael Hogan has tested positive for Covid and has been replaced by Andy Gorvin. Meanwhile, Edward Byrom and Colin Ingram have put on an unbeaten 67 for the second wicket. Glamorgan 72-1. Nice to see Billy Root in the line up, only his second (I think) match this season.

2.08pm BST

Both Hampshire openers gone , as Organ follows Holland, 17-2. The pretty boys in now.

2.07pm BST

A hundred for Rory Burns! The second time he’s passed a hundred this season and Somerset, without Davey and Craig Overton, look up for inspiration, despite the wicket of Jamie Smith to concussion sub Aldridge. Surrey 170-3, ten behind.

Rory Burns drinks deep at Taunton. Photograph: Ben Whitley/ProSports/REX/Shutterstock

1.59pm BST

A couple of quick wickets already since lunch: Hampshire have lost Ian Holland for a seven-ball duck (Hants 6-1) and Luke Wells makes the lonely trudge back to the pavilion at Edgbaston, caught by Henry Brookes off Liam Norwell. Lancs 82-3.

1.06pm BST

Time for a stretch and a bite to eat, back shortly.

1.06pm BST

Lunchtime scores

Division One

The Rose Bowl : Hampshire v Yorkshire 428 all out

Canterbury : Kent 41-1 v Gloucestershire 438

Taunton: Somerset 180 v Surrey 151-2

Edgbaston: Warwickshire 292 v Lancashire 72-2

Division Two

Chesterfield : Derbyshire 134-2 v Middlesex 251

The Riverside: Durham 481-7 v Worcestershire

Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 5-1 v Sussex 376 all out

Grace Road: Leicestershire 440 v Nottinghamshire 21-0

12.52pm BST

After six successive maidens at Taunton, Somerset have their wicket:Geddes for 21, to de Lange. Burns 92 not out.

12.51pm BST

Some more lunchtime reading, from Andy:

Related: Eagerly awaited second Test century hints at second coming for Ollie Pope | Andy Bull

and Jonathan:

Related: England and Joe Root reward fans’ optimism with riotous display of batting | Jonathan Liew

and Ali:



Related: Pope and Root centuries light up England’s reply against New Zealand

and Osman Samiuddin:

12.43pm BST

Gary Naylor’s excellent round-up.

Related: County cricket: Lancashire and Surrey on top as T20 Blast delivers thrills

12.42pm BST

Division Two

Shan Masood lit up Chesterfield, but was winkled out for a run-a-ball 49. Godleman gone too, Derby 108-2, 143 behind Middlesex.

Durham had a wobble following Ravindra’s dismissal for 217, as Gibbon added Trvaskis and Eckersley to his tally. Durham 452-7.

Well played Oli Carter at Glamorgan, 171 not out but running out of partners after magnificent shepherding from Crocombe and Brooks. Sussex 360-9.

And the most surprising scorecard of the day goes to Leicestershire , finally all out for 440 against Nottinghamshire. Not what Steven Mullaney was looking for when he won the toss. Ben Mike the last man out for 78.

12.27pm BST

Division One

Dom Bess (36 not out) and Thompson (23) have been delaying Hampshire. Yorks 393-7.

Gloucestershire have been dismissed for a very tasty 438, four wickets for Milnes, three each for Duffy and Stewart. Let’s see what Kent, can do on a Canterbury featherbed, more particularly Compton, whose summer has been golden. Kent 8-0.

Rory Burns n ears his century at Taunton, where Surrey are in no trouble at all as they skip towards Somerset’s total, g and t in hand. Surrey 134-1, 46 behind.

And Lancashire have weathered the loss of Jennings for one in the third over, now 43-1, 249 behind Warwickshire.

12.20pm BST

Right, with an hour and a bit under our belts, let’s check round the grounds...

12.14pm BST

Rachin Ravindra is out! A career best 217, 318 balls, 32 fours, finally caught behind, a second wicket for Gibbon. Durham sitting pretty on 427-6. Worcestershire sigh a tired sigh.

12.06pm BST

An email has landed from Trent Bridge, and it is some inside information from Ali.

“Morning Tanya, I have a similar understanding to George on Warwickshire’s interest in Moeen Ali and Saqib Mahmood, both of whom are out of contract at the ens of the season. I wrote earlier in the summer about Saqib Mahmood and am told it’s still ‘50-50’ and obviously complicated by his back injury.”

Related: Warwickshire lead Saqib Mahmood chase as England bowler returns

“And I believe a return to Warwickshire would be Moeen’s preference if he did leave Worcestershire. There’s interest from Yorkshire in Moeen, and Kabir Ali and Adil Rashid being there would be a pull on a personal level. But Birmingham is home, he already plays for the Phoenix and has long used Edgbaston as a local training base. Doesn’t sound like he’s in a rush.”

12.01pm BST

England name coaches for ODI tour of the Netherlands

Mark Alleyne and ex-Durham bowler Neil Killeen have been signed up for England’s ODI tour of the Netherlands. Alleyne as the batting coach, Kileen, the pace bowling coach, working alongside Richard Dawson, Carl Hopkinson and new white-ball coach Matthew Mott - formerly in charge of Australia’s women’s team.

England will play three games in Amstelveen on 17, 19 and 22 June.

That England white-ball squad in full : Eoin Morgan (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire

11.46am BST

“Dear Tanya,” types David Stewart, so hard that the keys fly off the typewriter.

“Here is a suggestion for Warwickshire – it applies to Nottinghamshire as well – flipping grow your own; hands off those the other counties have developed!”

11.44am BST

Meanwhile at Taunton, Rory Burns has guided Surrey to 112-1. He’s currently 73 not out, which is only his fifty of the season as he tries to win back his England place. Hashim Amla is not in the middle, retired not out after feeling grotty this morning. Surrey trail Somerset by 68.

11.40am BST

200 Rachin Ravindra!

Easy does it for a casual one-game visit . Three hundred ball2, 200 runs, and a contract in the post for next year.

Easy, this County Championship lark. Photograph: Kai Schwörer/Getty Images

11.30am BST

11.23am BST

More wickets, Ollie Price, for 51, at Canterbury (Gloucs 396-8) and Matthew Waite, a first wicket for Keith Barker, at the Rose Bowl (Yorks 346-6)

11.21am BST

Not a great start for Lancashire as Keaton Jennings shaves Oliver Hannon-Dalby through to Burgess. Lancs 1-1. Bohannon-time!

11.07am BST

Craig Overton out of Somerset v Surrey at Taunton

Thanks for the tip-off below the line - there will be no Overton v Overton today, because Craig Overton has been replaced by Marchant de Lange - Somerset’s second concussion substitute of the match - after being hit by his brother on the head yesterday and showing delayed symptoms this morning. If I was their mother I’d be telling them off for being very silly boys.

O brother, where art thou? Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

10.28am BST

Warwickshire on the hunt - looking to sign Moeen Ali, Ed Barnard and Saqib Mahmood.

10.21am BST

Sunday's round-up

A random midsumme r round of the Championship landed bang in the middle of a month of T20 Blast fixtures. In the battle of the brothers at Taunton, Surrey ’s Jamie Overton knocked down his twin, Craig, with a bouncer that crashed into his helmet and left him lying prone on the pitch. Jamie strode over, scowled, and marched away. It was the first time he had bowled at his brother in the Championship since moving to the Oval. Craig left the field but returned when Somerset ’s next man in, Josh Davey, ducked into another Jamie bouncer and had to have a concussion substitute. Despite all the drama, Somerset’s tail wagged to take them from 95 for eight to 180 all out.

Jamie Overton, meanwhile, had successfully shown a shimmy of ankle to Brendon McCullum – a man in need of a fast bowler.

A second hundred of the year from George Hill and a glorious 76 from the in-form Harry Brook put Yorkshire in a great position against Hampshire . And while the Black Caps struggled at Trent Bridge, two New Zealanders scored Championship centuries. Rachin Ravindra, a late call-up by Durham to replace Keegan Petersen, rollicked to 178 not out, an elegant innings which helped Durham to an imposing 375 for three against Worcestershire . Scott Borthwick fell four short of his own century. At Canterbury, Glenn Phillips biffed a rapid 125 after Kent ’s Matthew Milnes had reduced Gloucestershire to 46 for three.

Sam Hain continued in his merry way for Warwickshire , last man out after making 130 at Edgbaston – and a third wicket for Lancashire ’s George Balderson. There were also a couple of wickets for the New Zealand seamer Will Williams and one for Matt Parkinson – sent back by England to the championship after his Test debut at Lord’s.

Middlesex , the Division Two leaders, were rustled out for 251 by Derbyshire , Toby Pettman taking three for 40 on his championship debut. Derbyshire’s Shan Masood then scored 27 of the 28 runs possible before stumps. Winless Leicestershire had a happy time against Nottinghamshire after centuries from Lewis Hill and Colin Ackermann, while the 20-year‑old Oli Carter made an unbeaten maiden first-class hundred for Sussex at Sophia Gardens, where Glamorgan ’s Andrew Salter bowled 33 overs for 65 runs.

10.20am BST

Start of play scores

Division One

The Rose Bowl : Hampshire v Yorkshire 324-5

Canterbury : Kent v Gloucestershire 388-7

Taunton: Somerset 180 v Surrey 56-1

Edgbaston: Warwickshire 292 v Lancashire

Division Two

Chesterfield : Derbyshire 28-0 v Middlesex 251

The Riverside: Durham 375-3 v Worcestershire

Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan v Sussex 245-7

Grace Road: Leicestershire 340-8 v Nottinghamshire

10.16am BST

Preamble

Good morning! Will today belong to the batters once more? What will happen if Craig bowls to Jamie Overton? And just how many can Rachin Ravindara make on his one and only appearance for Durham? For this and more, do drop by. Play starts at 11am.