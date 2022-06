KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Copper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Hi! My names Copper and I'm a hound dog! I love to be outside where I can smell any and everything. I don't seem to mind other dogs and tend to be pretty easy going here at the shelter. I am a little bit older and cannot hear very well anymore but that doesn't slow me down! If you think I could be the dog for you, give the shelter a call or stop by and see me!

20 HOURS AGO