Initiative seeks to help solve Kentucky homicide cases

A piece of legislation known as the Free Artists from Industry Restrictions (FAIR) Act has long divided the music industry in California, with powerful forces on both sides taking positions. If enacted, FAIR would undo a 35-year-old amendment to the state’s historic “seven-year statute” and effectively remove the power of record labels to sue artists for damages if they exit their contracts after seven years without having turned in the number of albums specified in their contracts. Once left for dead in the California Assembly, the FAIR Act (now known as AB 983) has now been newly taken up in the Senate in a back-door fashion known as “gut-and-amend.”

