ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

N.Irish unionist party ties return to assembly to success of UK govt protocol plans

By Amanda Ferguson
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwcWp_0g8wUk7o00

BELFAST, June 13 (Reuters) - The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will only move to restore Northern Ireland's regional parliament if it is sure British government plans to override post-Brexit trade rules for the region will become law, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.

The DUP blocked the restoration of Northern Ireland's power-sharing administration after an election last month, saying it would not facilitate the regional assembly sitting until all checks or planned post-Brexit checks on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland are removed. read more

Britain will set out plans on Monday to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol that governs post-Brexit trade, in a bid to ease unionist concerns over the deal it signed with the European Union and convince the DUP, the region's largest pro-British party, to go back into government. read more

"We'd be a very foolish party if at this stage we'd give commitments about specific times. It's not the time that is important, it's the content that's important," Sammy Wilson, a DUP member of the British parliament, told BBC Northern Ireland.

"If this bill has a tempestuous process through the House of Commons, amendment after amendment, attempts to weaken it, it's likely it will face the same in the House of Lords, our assessment would be it would be very foolish to make any commitment to go back into the Assembly."

It could take many months or longer for the legislation to pass through both houses of parliament in London.

The election to the Northern Irish parliament reaffirmed that a majority of lawmakers favour retaining the protocol and that trade frictions should be smoothed through negotiations with the EU.

Those parties criticised London's approach in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson which they published on Monday.

"We reject in the strongest possible terms your government's reckless new protocol legislation, which flies in the face of the expressed wishes of not just most businesses, but most people in Northern Ireland," said the letter signed by 52 of the region's 90 lawmakers, including those from the largest party, Sinn Fein.

"Whilst not ideal, the protocol currently represents the only available protections for Northern Ireland from the worst impacts of that hard Brexit. The protocol also offers clear economic advantages to our region, and the opportunity for unique access to two major markets."

The letter was not signed by a single unionist politician.

Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, Writing by Padraic Halpin, Editing by Gareth Jones and Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

Denmark votes to drop EU defence opt-out in 'historic' referendum

Denmark has voted in a historic referendum to take part in EU security policy, scrapping its 30-year opt-out. The vote will allow Danish troops to take part in EU military missions. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the move, which was approved by 66.9% of voters, sent "a very important signal"...
POLITICS
The Guardian

This battle is not about the EU or even Northern Ireland – it’s Johnson fighting his own MPs

A weakened prime minister facing a party divided on Brexit and a European Union that is inclined to wait and negotiate with their eventual successor. No, not Theresa May. This time, it’s Boris Johnson. After the government revealed on Monday evening the bill it plans to use to unilaterally rewrite parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, it’s the current Tory leader who is being squeezed two ways.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Ferguson
Person
Boris Johnson
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Ireland Assembly#Bbc Northern Ireland#Govt#Uk#Dup#The European Union#Pro British#The House Of Commons#The House Of Lords
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Labor's softer stance on illegal immigrants has encouraged people smugglers to send more boats to Australia, claims Coalition amid warnings detention centres will fill up fast with Sri Lanka in economic crisis

People smugglers and desperate migrants have been encouraged to make the dangerous journey to Australia after Labor won power, the shadow home affairs minister has told Daily Mail Australia. Karen Andrews said more illegal immigrants are making the treacherous sea voyage because Labor is 'unwinding' Operation Sovereign Borders, the military...
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (June 16)

As Thursday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, showing support for Ukraine in fending off the Russian invasion and for its path toward European Union membership. Zelenskyy had accused France, Germany and Italy of not doing enough to help defend his country. Among new promised aid packages, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to send more truck-mounted artillery guns to the country. The EU leaders arrived by train in Kyiv to air raid sirens. They also visited Irpin, northeast of the capital, where Macron said there were signs of massacres.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
BBC

Minister's statement blocked over disrespecting rules

Holyrood's presiding officer stopped a minister from making a statement to MSPs because the details had already been released to the media. Alison Johnstone said that the announcement about the "Benefits of Independence" should have been made in the chamber first “as a matter of courtesy and respect to the parliament”.
POLITICS
BBC

NI Protocol: UK reveals plans to ditch parts of EU Brexit deal

The UK government has published plans to get rid of parts of the post-Brexit deal it agreed with the EU in 2019. It wants to change the Northern Ireland Protocol to make it easier for some goods to flow from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. But the EU opposes the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Colombia presidential candidate Hernandez vows to respect result

BOGOTA, June 15 (Reuters) - Colombia presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez, an eccentric construction magnate, said on Wednesday he will respect the results of Sunday's vote whether he wins or loses to leftist rival Gustavo Petro. Colombians go to the polls to choose between Petro, who has vowed profound social and...
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. allows some Russian energy-related transactions until Dec. 5

WASHINGTON, June 14 (Reuters) - The United States will allow certain energy-related transactions with Sberbank(SBER.MM), VTB Bank(VTBR.MM), Alfa-Bank and several other Russian entities to continue through Dec. 5, the U.S. Department of Treasury said in an online notice on Tuesday. Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control said it was extending...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine war: Every bridge leading to key city Severodonetsk destroyed

All bridges to the embattled Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk have now been destroyed, the local governor says. With the city effectively cut off, Serhiy Haidai says delivering supplies and evacuating civilians are now impossible. Fierce fighting is taking place in the eastern city where Ukrainian officials said Russian artillery had...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘This is illegal’: EU launches legal action against Boris Johnson for breaking international law

Britain’s government says it is “disappointed” that Brussels is taking legal action over plans to overwrite parts of the Brexit agreement.Ministers had set out to “unilaterally break international law,” European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said as he announced the move.It comes after Boris Johnson published a bill that would give ministers sweeping new powers to override elements of the Northern Ireland protocol, as well as giving themselves new powers over tax and state subsidies in the region without agreement from Brussels.Mr Johnson’s plan would mean “breaking an agreement that protects peace and stability in Northern Ireland, an agreement reached...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy