It's hot. Bloody hot. To paraphrase Shakespeare's King Richard III, "Now is the summer of our discontent". You would think we Houstonians would be used to it by now, but when the dog days of summer begin in early May, that's even too much for we natives. Record heat started early this season and it's taking a toll on our grid, our wallets and our gardens.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO