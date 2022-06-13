ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Boy Injured in ATV Rollover in Pettis County

By Randy Kirby
 5 days ago
A 13-year-old boy from Sedalia was injured in an ATV accident Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State...

SEDALIA MAN DIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

A 48-year-old Sedalia man was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Johnson County on Thursday, June 16. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as a westbound Honda motorcycle, driven by Ira Baldwin, struck the rear of a westbound Nissan Titan, driven by 41-year-old Ered Jackson, of Warrensburg. Baldwin was ejected off the bike.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East 14th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined that multiple parties were involved in a physical altercation after a dog bit a child at the house. The mother of the child and another resident began fighting. In the process of this, one of the involved parties was bit by the same dog that had bit the child. One of the parties had left the house and took her son to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment from the dog bite. The other party was still present at the house. She had injuries to her legs from being bit. The PCAD responded and transported the other female to Bothwell for treatment. The next evening, Police responded to the same address and determined a physical altercation had taken place. The altercation was found to be mutual. A 12 hour log report was completed. There was no further information in the report.
SEDALIA, MO
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle travelling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County as the motorcycle entered Pettis County. Deputies with Pettis County located the motorcycle, which was still travelling at over 100 mph, on US 65 Highway. Pettis County Deputies began a pursuit. Just north of US 65 and HH Highway, the motorcycle had a malfunction and began to slow down. The Pettis County K9 Unit was quickly deployed. The driver and the occupant quickly gave up and were taken into custody without incident. During the search of the vehicle, a locked bag was located. The K9 Unit was deployed, and alerted to the bag. A large amount of crystal substances were located. The driver was identified as Timmothy Eugene Griffith, 33, of Independence, Missouri. The PCSO is requesting charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, and Trafficking in the 2nd Degree against Griffith. Griffith was held pending a $35,000 cash or surety bond. The passenger was identified as Jewel Charlene Rowland, 42 of Sedalia. Rowland was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges of Trafficking in the 2nd Degree are also pending. Rowland was held pending a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Holden Man Injured After Sideswiping Truck

A Holden man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Mazda Tribute, driven by 31-year-old Jacob D. Carver of Holden, was on Highway B, south of SW 1000th Road at 7:11 p.m., when he traveled into the northbound lane and sideswiped a northbound 2005 Ford F-150, driven by Derek L. Culbertson of Holden.
HOLDEN, MO
INMATE CHARGED WITH MURDER FOUND DEAD IN MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

An inmate charged with first-degree murder was found dead in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday, June 14. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
MALTA BEND, MO
Juvenile Injured at Liberty Pool Sunday Afternoon

The Sedalia Fire Department and Sedalia Police responded to the Liberty Park Pool, 1600 West 3rd Street Sunday afternoon in reference to what was initially reported as a possible drowning. It was later determined to not be a case of drowning. A juvenile fell at the pool, and fell into...
SEDALIA, MO
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A 31-year-old Marshall man is facing felony charges after a reported traffic crash on May 30. A Saline County Sheriff’s report says deputies responded to a rural Marshall address regarding a motor vehicle accident with the driver and passengers attempting to flee the scene. Upon arrival, numerous family members were on the scene, with no person claiming to be an occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver had injuries consistent with blood located in the driver’s seat area. Two infants and two juveniles were identified as being passengers in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment of their injuries.
Knob Noster Man Arrested on Numerous Driving Violations

A Knob Noster, Missouri man was jailed early Sunday in Caldwell County on numerous driving violations, including one that was felony level. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Knob Noster resident Jesse W. Tackett was arrested at 2:09 A.M. Sunday on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a license – a third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for failing to appear on a traffic violation, a Lafayette COunty warrant for failing to appear for a traffic offenses, and was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
Excelsior Springs Man Jailed On Warrants

An Excelsior Springs man was arrested Sunday evening in Jackson County on a pair of outstanding warrants. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Excelsior Sprigs resident Leroy E. Faulkner at 8:21 P.M. Sunday on a felony warrant from the Board of Probation and Parole and a misdemeanor warrant out of Caldwell County for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
Knob Noster Man Injured After Truck Enters Creek, Strikes Tree

A Knob Noster man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by 47-year-old Thomas G. Lee of Knob Noster, was at 1256 NE 75th Road at 5;34 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and into a creek and struck a tree before coming to rest.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
Fugitive From Justice Arrested by Sedalia Police

Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 18th and Kentucky for a moving violation Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. The driver, 34-year-old Vladimir T. Shalnev of Sedalia, was found to have a drug-related warrant out of Texas. He was also found to be in possession of narcotics. Shalnev was arrested...
SEDALIA, MO
Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash in Moniteau County seriously injured a 18-year-old driver early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F says the crash happened on U.S 50 west of Pam Jones Road. Erika Castro of Jefferson City was traveling westbound when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and The post Jefferson City woman seriously hurt after a crash in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC IN LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Robert K. J. Miller is wanted for failure to appear for domestic assault in the second degree, possession of marijuana, and displaying plates of another vehicle. Miller is described at white and about six-feet-tall and 180 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
