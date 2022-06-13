Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

Louisiana residents are baking in another day of excessive heat and that has prompted many of you to ask, "when will it end"? Of course, those who have lived in The Boot for more than a summer or two know it gets hot and stays hot here for most of the...
Louisiana residents weary of record heat and humidity could catch a small break from the current heatwave today. However, that break in the higher than average temperatures could come at a cost. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that much of the state could be in line for strong to severe thunderstorms later this afternoon.
If you pull a boat on a trailer the Louisiana Department of Wildlife, the Office of Motor Vehicles and the Louisiana Department of Revenue want to make your life a little easier. In fact, you could say these state agencies are making it easier for you to get that boat off that trailer and into the water faster.
Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
Fans of crabmeat and dishes made with these delectable crustaceans are being asked to proceed with caution this morning. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall notice for packages of crabmeat sold to outlets in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia. The packages in question are from Alabama based...
Louisiana is on a lottery winning streak as last night, and for the second night in a row, Louisiana's lottery players claimed a major prize from a multi-state lottery game. Last night's drawing was for the Mega Millions game and based on information posted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the state sold a $10,000 winner for last night's drawing.
The remnants of a Pacific Hurricane are in the process of strengthening to become a tropical cyclone in the Atlantic Basin. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the area of disturbed weather they've been watching since last week has moved over the warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico this morning.
The weather scenario that has been shaping up over the past few days over southern Mexico is about to push its way out into the warm and sometimes volatile waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center now say tropical depression or tropical storm formation is an 80% probability before Saturday.
An area of disturbed tropical weather well to the south of Louisiana's coastline has tropical observers taking notice. Today marks the first official day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. That season runs from June 1st through November 30th. Although, Mother Nature has jumped the gun by producing a named storm before the season officially starts over the past few years.
For the first time in more than two decades, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it has opened a civil investigation against the Louisiana State Police. The Civil Rights Division is looking into the statewide policing pattern or practices of using excessive force and its discrimination against minorities. After extensive reviews, evidence, and reports accusing LSP of engaging in 'secret violence'. The DOJ will look at incidents where officers turned off cameras, accusations of LSP deliberately punching, using racial slurs, delivering blows to the head, using beating, and targeting Black men in particular.
Catfish. Pound for pound in my opinion the most delicious and ugliest fish that humans harvest for food. While I am a huge fan of seeing a golden fried and steaming catfish filet swimming in tartar sauce on my plate. I care nothing about looking into the eyes of one of those whiskered freak fish while I am attempting to get him off my hook. But apparently, hooks will no longer be needed for "catfishing" in Louisiana.
A Mega Millions ticket sold in South Louisiana is a $10,000 winner this morning. After being stymied for a large portion of the month of May Louisiana's lottery players have come roaring back in the final two drawings of the month to claim some rather large payouts. Yesterday we told you about a Powerball ticket sold in the state that is worth $100,000. Today, the prize is not quite as big but it's still a nice chunk of change considering the investment made to claim it.
Back by popular demand is the 2022 Coushatta Pow Wow taking place Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11 at the Coushatta Casino Resort Pavilion (777 Coushatta Drive. Head to Kinder, LA for a weekend of Native American tradition, culture, celebration, and delicious food. Now in its 25th year, the Coushatta Tribe will perform a Pow Wow and treat you to an incredible ceremony featuring dancing and singing! This 2-day family-friendly event also includes tasty Native American dishes, tacos, fried bread, and candies. Come out for a unique shopping experience with the opportunity to see and buy goods at a real-life Trader's Market.
Temperatures here in Southwest Louisiana are reaching record highs, and the bad news is it's only going to get worse. As the August heat creeps up on us with the promise of extreme temperatures, you'll need help cooling off while the kids are playing outside. You might even be brave enough to go outside to tend your plants and garden or do some work in the shop.
Last week the state of Louisiana sent out checks totalling over $4.8 million dollars. Those checks were sent to current or former residents of the state who had some money coming back to them but for some reason had no idea the money was owed. State Treasurer John Schroder made...
Coushatta Casino Resort has collected the biggest stars in Cajun & Zydeco music and assembled them for one amazing concert this weekend. This event is for persons 21+ only as alcohol will be served on the concert grounds. Get ready to hear some of the biggest acts in the Louisiana...
