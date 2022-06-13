Louisiana’s Heat Wave, When Will it End?

For the first time in more than two decades, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it has opened a civil investigation against the Louisiana State Police. The Civil Rights Division is looking into the statewide policing pattern or practices of using excessive force and its discrimination against minorities. After extensive reviews, evidence, and reports accusing LSP of engaging in 'secret violence'. The DOJ will look at incidents where officers turned off cameras, accusations of LSP deliberately punching, using racial slurs, delivering blows to the head, using beating, and targeting Black men in particular.

