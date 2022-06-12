ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Highlights: Andrew Wiggins notches double-double in Game 4 vs. Celtics with 17 points and 16 boards

By Tommy Call III
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BeQma_0g8wL2Jk00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

While Steph Curry stole the show with a red-hot 43-point performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Andrew Wiggins showed up in a big way on Friday night at TD Garden.

Behind Curry’s explosive offensive performance, Andrew Wiggins stuffed the box score with a standout double-double effort. The All-Star wing added 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the floor with two triples and 16 boards in a team-high 43 minutes. Wiggins added two assists and a steal against the Celtics.

Wiggins’ 16 rebounds in Game 4 against the Celtics surpassed his career-high number in the playoffs and regular season. Through four games of the 2022 NBA Finals, 16 rebounds are the most for any player in the series.

Along with battling for boards, Wiggins played fierce defense on Boston’s All-Star guard Jayson Tatum. Wiggins continually drew the assignment of guarding Tatum throughout the game.

Watch all of the highlights from Wiggins’ career-high rebound performance via YouTube:

Curry’s 43 points paired with Wiggins’ double-double helped the Warriors seal a much-needed victory in Game 4, 107-97. With a win in Game 4, the series will now head back to the Bay Area tied at 2-2 before Game 5 on Monday at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons why the Rockets traded talented big Christian Wood to the Mavericks

The Houston Rockets just traded their leading scorer, Christian Wood, to the Dallas Mavericks. For some, this transaction might be surprising. Wood, 26, is a versatile player who scores well as a rim runner and on pick and pop possessions. That makes him an ideal pick and roll partner for Luka Doncic in Dallas. One glance at his counting stats and you will see he was the most productive rebounder and shot-blocker on the roster for the Rockets last season, too.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look at all the proud NBA dads with sons in the NBA Finals, from Steph Curry to Al Horford

In what has largely been a neck-and-neck series from the jump, the Celtics (-1.5) and Warriors took each other on in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. But for as much as the Steph Curry Warriors wanted to clinch a fourth title, and the Jayson Tatum Celtics — down 3-2 in the series — needed a win to extend the championship battle, this specific matchup took on a different, entirely heartwarming meaning with Father’s Day 2022 coming up on Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jersey numbers announced for incoming UNC freshmen

With UNC basketball’s 2022 recruiting class all set to be on campus by the end of this week, that means we are one step closer to the college basketball season. Seth Trimble, Jalen Washington and Tyler Nickel will on be on campus for the first time this week, joining fellow member of the class of 2022 Will Shaver, a power forward who enrolled early at UNC in the spring. According to InsideCarolina, the jersey numbers for the four freshmen have been finalized and are as follows: Trimble: No. 0 Washington: No. 13 Shaver: No. 21 Nickel: No. 24 North Carolina’s 2022 class was ranked No. 17 in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jayson Tatum
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Klay Thompson takes shot at Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. for early season 'strength in numbers' tweet

With the Golden State Warriors win in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Klay Thompson added his fourth championship to his already decorated resume. When Thompson stepped to the microphone for his postgame press conference following Golden State’s championship ceremony, he broke out the receipts for one particular tweet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' Ime Udoka hints at changes to Boston's rotations in Game 6 against the Dubs

While it is rare to see any major moved this late in a playoff series — never mind the NBA Finals — we may well be about to see a little coming from the Boston Celtics according to head coach Ime Udoka. “We’ve talked about it and looked at some of the counters they’re trying to make with the guys we bring in,” he explained to the press after practice on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'We've just got to have the right mindset this whole offseason,' says Boston's Derrick White of what comes next for the Celtics

So close, yet still so far to go to hang Banner 18 for the Boston Celtics, who fell two wins short of an NBA title in the 2021-22 season. “We obviously had a great season, but it wasn’t enough to clear the hurdle of the finals,” reserve guard Derrick White said on Friday of his team’s performance.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Chase Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball lands grad transfer

Michigan basketball found some help via the transfer portal on Friday evening with the commitment from former Duke forward, Joey Baker. Jason Jordan with Sports Illustrated broke the news. The 6-foot-6 Baker had a four-year career with Duke. He is the former 33rd-ranked player from the class of 2018 according...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Blake Wesley invited to green room for NBA draft

Fifty-eight names will be called during this year’s NBA draft, but only 22 of them will be at the Barclays Center to hear their name called. These young men represent what many feel will be the best in this year’s draft class. While results obviously aren’t guaranteed, the promise is there. Among those who will get to walk across the stage and put on his new team’s cap once his name is announced is Notre Dame’s Blake Wesley:
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy