Jennifer Hudson Achieves EGOT Status With Her First Tony Award Win

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Hudson has officially claimed her EGOT status — the achievement of having won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony, as per Merriam-Webster. On top of her existing major awards, the...

Jennifer Hudson Becomes An EGOT As ‘A Strange Loop’ Producer

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, one of the celebrity producers of Broadway’s A Strange Loop, achieved EGOT status tonight when that musical took the Tony Award for Best Musical. Hudson, who won the Academy Award in 2007 for her performance in Dreamgirls, is a double-Grammy winner and won a Daytime Emmy Award for Interactive Achievement as a producer of last year’s Baba Yaga. Michael R. Jackson’s A Strange Loop won Tony Awards tonight for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical. Among the show’s listed producers are Hudson, RuPaul Charles, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling, Billy Porter and Alan Cumming. More from DeadlineGLAAD Praises Inclusive Broadway Season And Tony AwardsTony Awards Review: The Highlights, Some Lowlights & All Praise For The Unstoppable Ariana DeBose'A Strange Loop's Michael R. Jackson And Producer Barbara Whitman On "Widening The Lane" For Broadway: "It's OK To Be Weird"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
Jennifer Hudson Is Now The Second Black Woman EGOT

J-Hud earned the coveted distinction at the 2022 Tonys as a co-producer of the award-winning musical 'A Strange Loop.'. Sunday night, Jennifer Hudson accomplished a feat only 17 entertainers in the history of Hollywood have achieved when she became an EGOT. Hudson earned her last qualifying award at the 2022 Tonys as co-producer of A Strange Loop which won Best Musical.
