Severe Weather Threat Looms For Monday Afternoon

By Michael McIntyre
WOWO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A threat of severe weather is on the minds of many later today. With extremely warm temperatures expected for today and most of this week, the threat of severe thunderstorms loom for the duration of...

wboi.org

Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FIRST ALERT: Fluid storm situation tonight, then dangerous heat the next two days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An intense storm complex is shaping up in the upper Midwest this afternoon. The chances of this system hitting us are very uncertain at this point. Many different weather models are in disagreement over the exact path and timing of this system. We’ll be monitoring radar throughout the night to keep an eye on things. Watch for updates on Facebook here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Power outages persist after Monday night’s storms

Winds topping 70 miles per hour, hail and heavy rain, plus lightning that lit up the sky kept weather interesting during the rounds of severe weather on Monday evening, June 13. Today, the clean-up begins. Reports of downed trees, limbs and branches and downed power lines dot the region. More...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOWO News

Power Restored To Most Fort Wayne Area Residents

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Power has returned for most Fort Wayne residents affected by Monday Night’s major storms. Three days after a powerful storm pummeled northeast Indiana and southwest Michigan, officials from Indiana Michigan Power report that they have restored power to more than 90% of the nearly 41,000 customers who lost service. As of this (Friday) morning, a little less than 3,000 people remain awaiting the return of power. Over 1,200 I&M crews worked 16 hour shifts to help return power to those affected. Of the most affected areas by the storm, much of Southwest Fort Wayne and the Waynedale areas saw power restored by late Thursday however some are still waiting.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Allen County offers storm debris pickup

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Press Release): The Allen County Highway Department today announced it will begin accepting requests to collect storm-related yard and organic debris from residential properties. The Board of Commissioners authorized the department to offer the service to county residents following the severe thunderstorms which struck this past Monday...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Indiana Michigan Power provides power outage update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As of 4 p.m. Thursday, I&M says that power has been restored to nearly 85 percent of the 41,000 customers affected by the June 13 storm. The majority of the 6,500 customers still without power are in the Waynedale area, along with an area west of the city. Power throughout Fort Wayne should be mostly restored by 11 p.m. Thursday night, with some areas, especially hard-hit Waynedale, being restored Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Photos: Storms leave a path of destruction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday’s storms produced the the highest straight line wind speed ever recorded by the National Weather Service in Fort Wayne. A wind gust of 98 mph was recorded at Fort Wayne International Airport, breaking the previous record of 91 mph set at the airport on June 30, 2012. There are […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

CORONER: Waynedale woman died in Monday’s derecho

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says a woman died in Waynedale during the derecho that swept through the area Monday night. The coroner’s office says 89-year-old Janet Howell was inside her house in the 5400 block of Mason Drive when the storm came through and was severely cut from shattered glass. A neighbor told us a tree crashed into her home, saying it took the ambulance about an hour to get to her because of debris caused by the storm.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

I&M: Nearly 20,000 still without power in Fort Wayne area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) continues to restore power to those impacted by Monday night’s severe winds. I&M has restored power to about 50% of the 40,700 customers who lost service. As of 1 p.m., 21,800 customers are without power, a majority of those customers are in the hard-hit areas of southwest Fort Wayne and Waynedale.
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Northeast Indiana storm damage

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – As severe weather rolled through northeast Indiana overnight Monday, WANE 15 viewers sent in footage. WANE 15 Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk captured the above video in southwest Fort Wayne. Steuben County REMC posted to their Facebook page Monday night reporting more than 1,000 customers were...
Lima News

Power outages, heat wave challenge Lima-area residents

LIMA — Winds up to 75 mph from a storm Monday night threw tree limbs to the ground and knocked power out throughout the region. Losing electricity on a day with record-breaking just adding to the region’s discomfort. Temperatures hit 95 degrees in Lima on Tuesday, setting a new record high, according to AccuWeather. Temperatures won’t be much better Wednesday, with a predicted high of 96 degrees.
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne announces Independence Day fireworks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne announced that they will have a fireworks show on Monday, July 4. The fireworks display will be from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown starting at 10 p.m. The city and the Fort Wayne TinCaps will serve as...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Tipped semi trailer blocks lanes on I-69 North

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tipped semi trailer blocked two lanes of I-69 North. A WANE 15 crew shot video of the semi around midnight Tuesday, between the U.S. 24 and Illinois Road exits. I-69 was down to one lane in that area. Emergency crews didn’t indicate whether...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Police searching for missing woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Trina Banks, 48, was last seen Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Park. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, purple jogging pants and red tennis shoes. Banks also has a medical condition that requires prescribed medications and walks with a cane. Both were left at the park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Mayor Tom Henry to address political future next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry is expected to address his political future Wednesday. A release from Henry For Mayor says there will be an announcement at 4:30 p.m. at the Clyde Theatre. Henry has served as mayor of Fort Wayne since 2008. He did say he would not...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Coroner: Man found in pond drowned in accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man who suffered from Alzheimer’s and went missing for several days drowned in a pond, according to the Allen County Coroner. Searchers pulled 81-year-old Steven Edward Clemmer from a pond behind the 1700 block of Woodland Crossing on Wednesday. He had been reported missing on June 4, and emergency responders scoured a wide swath of the surrounding area using drones as well as rescue divers looking for him.
FORT WAYNE, IN

