Severe Weather Threat Looms For Monday Afternoon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Power has returned for most Fort Wayne residents affected by Monday Night’s major storms. Three days after a powerful storm pummeled northeast Indiana and southwest Michigan, officials from Indiana Michigan Power report that they have restored power to more than 90% of the nearly 41,000 customers who lost service. As of this (Friday) morning, a little less than 3,000 people remain awaiting the return of power. Over 1,200 I&M crews worked 16 hour shifts to help return power to those affected. Of the most affected areas by the storm, much of Southwest Fort Wayne and the Waynedale areas saw power restored by late Thursday however some are still waiting.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO