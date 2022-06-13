ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montgomery County to implement raises for eligible full, part time govt. employees

By Rachel Ravina
Mercury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORRISTOWN — A number of Montgomery County employees will soon receive a bump in their paychecks after the Montgomery County Salary Board unanimously authorized raises. The 3-percent “base wage increase” will take effect on June 25, according to an email sent to employees by Barbara O’Malley, Montgomery County’s deputy chief operating...

www.pottsmerc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Commentary: It’s time for comprehensive plan for affordable housing in Montgomery County

Norristown is on the move, and it’s easy to see. Known as “the heart of Montgomery County,” Norristown is a “diamond in the rough” that is next in line for economic revitalization. Unprecedented investment is spurring infrastructure and mixed-use redevelopment on the Route 202 corridor and along Lafayette Street. Other unmistakable signs of progress include the planned PA Turnpike connection, the Main and DeKalb mixed-use project, the new Montgomery County Justice Center, and the upcoming conveyance of 68 acres of the former Norristown State Hospital grounds to the Municipality for redevelopment.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

‘Phishing attack’ prompts Montgomery County to authorize $100,000 in tech contracts

NORRISTOWN — A “phishing attack” prompted county officials to designate $100,000 in consulting and staffing contracts for tech services, according to Montgomery County Communications Director Kelly Cofrancisco. County commissioners unanimously authorized two agreements labeled under an “emergency procurement” package during Thursday morning’s meeting. Both...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Scott Hutt resigns as West Pottsgrove manager

WEST POTTSGROVE — Township Manager Scott Hutt has resigned. The board of commissioners officially accepted Hutt’s resignation at the June 15 meeting. Hutt told MediaNews Group he has been offered the position of assistant manager at Hatfield Township. He indicated it is a much larger opportunity with “more...
HATFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norristown, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Government
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Mercury

Armato Way road signs installed at Pottstown Middle School

POTTSTOWN — It’s official. With the recent installation of some road signs, a portion of the 600 block of North Franklin Street is also now named “Armato Way.”. It took a while. Back in November 2021, the borough council voted unanimously to rename the portion of North Franklin Street in front of the middle school, from Wilson to West streets, “Armato Way.”
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

Letter: An open letter to state Rep. Tim Hennessey on school funding

Two weeks ago, I stood in “Chicken Hill” with you, witnessing the devastation of a house explosion that caused so much destruction, fear, worry, and grief to this community — Pottstown — a village for which you have been tasked to serve and protect. You have been elected as a representative of this community to work for the betterment of the lives of those who call this place home. I truly believe, in your heart of hearts, and in your Christian conviction, that you desire the good — I saw your heart when I walked the street with you and when I saw your face in nearly all of the news articles reporting on this tragic event, including showing up and being present the night all of this happened. I know goodness is there, which is why I am appealing to you, my brother, not just as a public servant, but as a fellow Christian sibling, someone whom I know takes his faith seriously, and for whom I believe one of the reasons you serve in this capacity is because of that very faith.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

Nominations sought for Chester County outstanding single mom

WEST CHESTER — Now through July 8, the Chester County Single Mothers’ Conference, sponsored by Benchmark Federal Credit Union, is inviting you to nominate an outstanding single mother for a very special award. Nominations are being accepted now at www.singlemotherscc.org for the Belinda R. Harrison Award, which honors...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons unearthed in Chester County

NORTH COVENTRY — The French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust has unearthed four massive Revolutionary War-era cannons from the Thomas P. Bentley Nature Preserve. The cannons were cast at historic Warwick Furnace. According to historian and author Daniel Graham, “during the 1777 British advance on Philadelphia, cannon cast at...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
Mercury

After 149 days in the hospital, COVID patient discharged home

On Dec. 31, 2021, Berks County resident Cory Heckman, 31, was admitted to Pottstown Hospital for treatment of COVID-19. The severity of the disease led to an extended hospital stay where he was cared for in the Intensive Care Unit with severe Covid pneumonia and neuropathy that required a tracheostomy to help him breathe. One-hundred-and-forty-nine days later, Heckman went home under his own power.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Berks police ramping up DUI, underage drinking enforcement at graduation time

Berks police departments will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, roving DUI patrols and undercover enforcement operations in stores selling alcohol starting in the weeks approaching Independence Day, according to a press release from the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program. The release reminds graduates that police will take a zero tolerance...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Dog and puppy were rescued at Pottstown home explosion site

POTTSTOWN — Sometimes, from circumstances of tragedy and loss, stories of hope emerge. One such moment was revealed Friday when the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety posted about two lives saved during the May 26 home explosion on Hale Street. Shortly after the blast, the incident commander requested...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

MCCC congratulates President Emerita Karen Stout on appointment to National Council on the Humanities

Blue Bell/ Pottstown -– On behalf of Montgomery County Community College and its Board of Trustees, President Dr. Victoria Bastecki-Perez extends heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Karen Stout on her appointment by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. to the National Council on the Humanities, the advisory board for the National Endowment for the Humanities.
POTTSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Compensation#Medianews Group
Mercury

Panera Bread restaurant planned for Pottstown

POTTSTOWN — The closing of the Friendly’s restaurant at the very visible corner of Shoemaker Road and Robinson Street marks the end of an era for the borough. However, the space will not be empty for long. As The Mercury reported in January, a Chipotle’s Mexican restaurant is...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

Phoenixville Public Library schedules programs for patrons

Phoenixville Public Library will host a weekly, in-person ESL Conversation Group, in conjunction with the Volunteer English Program, on Tuesdays from 6-7 PM. This free group is for non-native English speakers who want to practice English conversation. To attend and for more information, contact group leader Kirsten Van Vlandren at kirvanvlandren@gmail.com. Phoenixville Public Library is located at 183 Second Avenue, Phoenixville.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
Mercury

Suspect jailed in Berks following multi-municipality retail theft spree

A Spring Township man is accused of several shoplifting incidents in Berks County this year while on parole for robbery and has been sent to Berks County Prison. Scott K. Gentile Sr., 59, of the first block of Montello Road was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail after arraignment Tuesday night before District Judge Tonya A. Butler in Reading Central Court.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Woman admits to role in Lower Merion man’s fentanyl overdose death

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman admitted that she supplied heroin mixed with fentanyl to a Lower Merion man who later suffered a fatal overdose during an Uber ride home after purchasing the drugs. Jessica Marie Lopez, 28, of the 100 block of East Sterner Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Pottstown man wanted on homicide charges for May fatal shooting

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man who was free on bail awaiting trial for an alleged March 2021 shooting incident in the borough is now wanted on homicide-related charges in connection with a fatal shooting in the borough last month. An arrest warrant was issued for Tyshaun Lorenzo Harvey, 21,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

Berks man sentenced to 14 years in prison on drug, weapon charges

A Berks County man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapon charges. George S. Rugel, 46, of Exeter Township also was sentenced Thursday by District Court Judge Joseph F. Leeson Jr. in Philadelphia to five years of supervised release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy