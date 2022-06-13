Montgomery County to implement raises for eligible full, part time govt. employees

Two weeks ago, I stood in “Chicken Hill” with you, witnessing the devastation of a house explosion that caused so much destruction, fear, worry, and grief to this community — Pottstown — a village for which you have been tasked to serve and protect. You have been elected as a representative of this community to work for the betterment of the lives of those who call this place home. I truly believe, in your heart of hearts, and in your Christian conviction, that you desire the good — I saw your heart when I walked the street with you and when I saw your face in nearly all of the news articles reporting on this tragic event, including showing up and being present the night all of this happened. I know goodness is there, which is why I am appealing to you, my brother, not just as a public servant, but as a fellow Christian sibling, someone whom I know takes his faith seriously, and for whom I believe one of the reasons you serve in this capacity is because of that very faith.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO