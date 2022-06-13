Legals for June, 13 2022

No. 28688 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Timberli M. Westbrook: Child Ashley T. Eickert, Petitioner Cause No.: DV-22-525C HEIDI J ULBRICHT Notice of Hearing on Name Change of Minor Child This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child's name from Timberli Marie Westbrook to Timberli Marie Eickert. The hearing will be on 07/20/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date: June 9, 2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ MELISSA HENLEY Deputy Clerk of Court June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28689 MONTANA WATER COURT NOTICE OF ENTRY OF THE CONFEDERATED SALISH AND KOOTENAI TRIBES OF THE FLATHEAD RESERVATION-STATE OF MONTANA-UNITED STATES COMPACT PRELIMINARY DECREE AND NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY CASE NO. WC-0001-C-2021 ALL WATER USERS NEED TO READ THIS NOTICE The Montana Water Court has been asked to approve a Compact settling the water rights claims of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation. The Flathead Compact was ratified by the Montana Legislature on April 24, 2015 (codified at § 85-20-1901, MCA), by the Congress of the United States on December 27, 2020 (Pub. L. No. 116-260, Title V, Division DD), by the Tribes by Resolution 21-023 of the Tribal Council on December 29, 2020, and signed by the Secretary of the United States Department of the Interior on September 17, 2021. The Flathead Compact Preliminary Decree is now available for your review. The Flathead Compact defines the reserved water rights of the Tribes within the State of Montana and will entitle the Tribes to divert and use water in accordance with the Flathead Compact within all or part of the following basins: Basin 76D, Kootenai River; Basin 76E, Rock Creek; Basin 76F, Blackfoot River; Basin 76J, Flathead River (South Fork); Basin 76K, Swan River; Basin 76L, Flathead River (below Flathead Lake); Basin 76LJ, Flathead River (to and including Flathead Lake); Basin 76M, Clark Fork River (between Blackfoot and Flathead Rivers); and Basin 76N, lower Clark Fork River (below Flathead River). Also, Tribal water rights can have an impact on water rights in Basin 76G, Clark Fork River (above Blackfoot River); 76GJ, Flint Creek; and Basin 76I, Middle Fork of the Flathead River. The Preliminary Decree and Commencement Order are available at these locations: * The Montana Water Court, 1123 Research Drive, Bozeman, MT 59718 * The Montana DNRC, Water Resources Regional Office, 2705 Spurgin Road, Bldg. C, Missoula, MT 59806-5004; (406) 721-4284 The Montana DNRC, Water Resources Regional Office, 655 Timberwolf Parkway, Ste 4, Kalispell, MT 59901-1215; (406) 752-2288 Lincoln County Clerk's Office, Libby, MT; Flathead County Clerk's Office, Kalispell, MT; Sanders County Clerk's Office, Thompson Falls, MT; Lake County Clerk's Office, Polson, MT; Mineral County Clerk's Office, Superior, MT; Missoula County Clerk's Office, Missoula, MT; Ravalli County Clerk's Office, Hamilton, MT; Granite County Clerk's Office, Philipsburg, MT; Powell County Clerk's Office, Deer Lodge, MT; Lewis and Clark County Clerk's Office, Helena, MT; Deer Lodge County Clerk's Office, Anaconda, MT; Silver Bow County Clerk's Office, Butte, MT Bureau of Indian Affairs, Flathead Indian Irrigation Project Office, 220 Project Drive, St. Ignatius, MT 59865; 406-745-2661 CSKT Natural Resources Department, 301 Main Street, Polson, Montana, 59860; (406) 675-2700 The Preliminary Decree, Commencement Order, Notice, and Summary of the Flathead Compact water rights are also available on the Montana Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation website at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/water/adjudication/confederated-salish-and-kootenai-tribes-compact. OBJECTIONS Your water usage may be affected by the Flathead Compact. If you do not agree with the Tribal Water Rights recognized in the Flathead Compact, you may file an objection and request a hearing and the Water Court will hear your objection under the existing legal standards. All objections must be filed on the forms provided by the Water Court and must be received at the Water Court by December 6, 2022. Objections can be sent electronically to watercourt@mt.gov or to Montana Water Court, PO Box 1389, Bozeman, MT 59771. This will be your only opportunity to object to the Preliminary Decree. If you do not file an objection at this time, you will not be able to object to the Preliminary Decree in any other proceedings before the Water Court and you will be bound by any final decree entered by the Water Court approving the Tribal Water Rights quantified in the Flathead Compact. EXTENSIONS The Water Court may grant a request for an extension of the time for filing objections. A request for an extension must be received by the Water Court on or before December 6, 2022. Use the Water Court's Request for Extension form found at https://courts.mt.gov/courts/water/LegalResources. If an extension is granted, it will apply to everyone. Any extension will be posted at the offices listed above and will be advertised once in this newspaper. RIGHT TO APPEAL If you do not participate in Water Court proceedings, your right to appeal an adverse decision is limited by Section 85-2-235, MCA. MEETING One informal public meeting will be held by video conference: Monday, July 11, 2022 at 6:00 pm. The meeting can be accessed by computer at: https://mt-gov.zoom.us /j/86359692851?pwd=QXQyZGpiR2RnenlrbnNuTkg3bmI2Zz09 or by telephone at +1 646 558 8656 or +1 406 444 9999. The meeting ID is 863 5969 2851 and the password is 333701. June 13, 20, 27, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28687 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Carmen Kristi Noffsinger: Carmen Kristi Noffsinger, Petitioner Cause No.: DV-22-601 HEIDI J ULBRICHT Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Carmen Kristi Noffsinger to Carmen Kristie Jelsing. The hearing will be on 07/13/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date: June 9, 2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ RACHAEL PARRA Deputy Clerk of Court June 13, 20, 27, July 4, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28681 Public Notice Notice of sale of the following personal property. Who of unit 219 Kevin Mitchell, 136 Robert Martin Masonry LLC, 95 kyle Holloway, 74 Jeffrey Russell, 269 Paula Lockhart, 7500 Megan Barnhouse, 267 Alisha Hitt, 66 & 64 Patricia McAtee, 116 Amy Ballard, 310 Jessica Seitles, 211 Stanley Dorkowski, 8200 Rebecca Shepherd, 283 Jerime Roberson, 174 Jordan Bergendahl, 92 Joseph Mihalko, 47 Jon Crandall, 248 & 51 Ladawna Clawson, 212 Walter Hall, 335 & 9003 Diane Hayes, 4300 Nancy Norwood-Thompson, 106 Deborah McDonald, 278 Don Leuty, 232 Rosemary Esseltine, 258 Matt Gelvick, 148 Thomas Goodwin, you are all given a certified letter of 30 day notice with intent to sell storage merchandise stored at Treweek Mini Storage to satisfy delinquent rental fees. Gary Treweek Treweek Mini Storage 3220 Hwy 93 South Kalispell MT 59901 Said Merchandise will be sold at auction at 5:00 pm on July 7th 2022 at the premise Treweek Mini Storage 3220 Hwy 93 South Kalispell MT 59901 June 13, 20, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28686 Stefan A. Kolis, Esq, MONTANA ELDER LAW, INC. 2687 Palmer Street, Ste. D Missoula, MT 59808 P: (406) 549-0306 F: (406) 206-2305 Email: stefan@mtelderlaw.com Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FLATHEAD COUNTY MONTANA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SANDRA LEE JAGO, DECEASED Cause No. DP-22-188 Dept. No. DAN WILSON NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Robin M. Bushey and Sandra Susan Jago, Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at 2687 Palmer Street, Ste. D, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. We declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct. DATED this 25TH day of May, 2022. Guardian & Conservator for Charles W. Jago, III Sandra Susan Jago, Co-PR Robin M. Bushey, Co-PR MONTANA ELDER LAW, INC. Stefan A. Kolis, Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives June 13, 20, 27, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________