Braves try to keep win streak alive against the Nationals

Atlanta Braves (34-27, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-39, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Nationals +137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will attempt to keep their 11-game win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 23-39 record overall and an 11-19 record at home. The Nationals are 16-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 14-13 record in road games and a 34-27 record overall. The Braves have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .430.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .221 for the Nationals. Nelson Cruz is 15-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .255 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Braves: 10-0, .280 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.