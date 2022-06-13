ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Braves try to keep win streak alive against the Nationals

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Atlanta Braves (34-27, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (23-39, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.53 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (6-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Nationals +137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will attempt to keep their 11-game win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 23-39 record overall and an 11-19 record at home. The Nationals are 16-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 14-13 record in road games and a 34-27 record overall. The Braves have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .430.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 12 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .221 for the Nationals. Nelson Cruz is 15-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs while hitting .255 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 14-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .279 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Braves: 10-0, .280 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Marlins place Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez on IL

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez were placed on the injured list Friday by the Miami Marlins, who did not specify why. Manager Don Mattingly said he couldn’t talk about the medical issues of Aguilar and Sánchez,, who rank third and fourth on the Marlins in homers. Aguilar has played in a team-high 58 games.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

944K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy