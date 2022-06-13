ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mullins leads Orioles against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Baltimore Orioles (26-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (35-24, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.45 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (7-1, 1.81 ERA, .96 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -303, Orioles +246; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Cedric Mullins had four hits against the Royals on Sunday.

Toronto has gone 18-10 at home and 35-24 overall. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .423.

Baltimore has a 26-35 record overall and an 11-20 record in road games. The Orioles are 11-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santiago Espinal has a .288 batting average to rank sixth on the Blue Jays, and has 17 doubles and five home runs. Bo Bichette is 14-for-43 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has 14 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .292 for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 9-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .307 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Matt Chapman: day-to-day (wrist), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (left oblique), Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Marlins place Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez on IL

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez were placed on the injured list Friday by the Miami Marlins, who did not specify why. Manager Don Mattingly said he couldn’t talk about the medical issues of Aguilar and Sánchez,, who rank third and fourth on the Marlins in homers. Aguilar has played in a team-high 58 games.
MIAMI, FL
