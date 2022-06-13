Dozier leads Royals against the Giants after 4-hit outing

Kansas City Royals (20-39, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (33-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (3-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (3-5, 4.23 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -173, Royals +150; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the San Francisco Giants after Hunter Dozier’s four-hit game on Sunday.

San Francisco is 33-26 overall and 17-13 at home. The Giants have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .403.

Kansas City has an 8-18 record on the road and a 20-39 record overall. The Royals are 13-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 33 RBI for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 8-for-38 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with nine home runs while slugging .423. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-41 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .213 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Royals: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.