ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Diamondbacks start 3-game series against the Reds

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cincinnati Reds (21-39, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (29-33, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (0-2, 8.64 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -161, Reds +138; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series.

Arizona has a 29-33 record overall and a 14-16 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have hit 72 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 9-22 record on the road and a 21-39 record overall. The Reds have a 16-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .267 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Brandon Drury has 11 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .271 for the Reds. Tommy Pham is 12-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 3-7, .286 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Aristides Aquino: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Marlins place Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez on IL

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesús Aguilar and Jesús Sánchez were placed on the injured list Friday by the Miami Marlins, who did not specify why. Manager Don Mattingly said he couldn’t talk about the medical issues of Aguilar and Sánchez,, who rank third and fourth on the Marlins in homers. Aguilar has played in a team-high 58 games.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

944K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy