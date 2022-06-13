ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Twins visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Minnesota Twins (35-27, first in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (27-33, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (1-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (2-7, 4.35 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -123, Twins +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins on Monday to open a three-game series.

Seattle has a 13-12 record at home and a 27-33 record overall. The Mariners have a 21-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Minnesota has a 35-27 record overall and a 15-13 record on the road. The Twins have a 25-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with 11 home runs while slugging .452. Cal Raleigh is 7-for-25 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has five doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 11-for-32 with two doubles, six home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 5-5, .288 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Nick Gordon: day-to-day (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Sonny Gray: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cody Stashak: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

