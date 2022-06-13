ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Boys star Jack Quaid opens up about nude scenes and ‘really embarrassing’ superpower

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNVuJ_0g8vzXqp00

The Boys star Jack Quaid has opened up about the “embarassing” development his character has undergone in the latest epiosde of the Prime Video hit.

In the violent superhero series, Quaid plays Hughie, one of the show’s central characters.

Spoilers follow for The Boys ’ season three episode “Glorious Five Year Plan”...

In the episode, Hughie acquires temporary superpowers, courtesy of Butcher’s (Karl Urban)’s Temp V. However, the character is rendered naked whenever he activates the power of teleportation.

Speaking to Variety , series showrunner Eric Kripke explained: “We take every new power and say, what’s the most realistic version of that? And it kept coming up, if he can teleport, if he has an organic power to teleport, how does he bring his clothes along? Like, what is it? How do you do that? So we said, well, he probably wouldn’t.

“He would probably teleport right out of his clothes because it’s an organic power inside his body. And your clothes going with you would be magical, totally unrealistic. So you have to give Jack all the credit in the world; he saw he was going to be naked for so much of this season and just embraced it and owned it and it plays so funny and real.”

Quaid himself referenced X-Men character Nightcrawler as a partial inspiration for the character’s teleportation, saying that he had “always wanted to play a character with superpowers”.

The actor said: “The fact that I got to teleport was such a dream come true. And yes, it does come with a catch that he needs to be naked. But I think that that’s so appropriate for our show and so appropriate for Hughie.

“Like, he finally gets this amazing power, but it has this really embarrassing twist. Hughie can never just have, like, a straight up win. It’s a lot of half wins… But you know, whatever, I’m a superhero. If I got to be naked to do it, whatever. That’s going to come out sounding weird, but you got it.”

The Boys can be streamed now on Prime Video.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
The Independent

Woman calls out long list of male celebrities she claims rejected her on exclusive dating app Raya

A woman has shared a list of celebrities who she claims rejected her on Raya, a membership-based app that can be used for dating. According to its official website, Raya aims to create a safe community in which people can “meet and engage with others” around the world. However, in order to have access to Raya, users have to complete a brief application and when accepted, they have to pay a membership fee.As many celebrities have also said that they’ve used Raya as a dating app, one woman named Riley (@rileyfauria) has shared a series of TikTok videos about the...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Eric Kripke
The Independent

Amber Heard asked if she’ll tell her one-year-old daughter ‘everything’ about legal battle with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard was asked if she’ll tell her one-year-old daughter “everything” about the legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp during her first sitdown interview since the verdict came down in his favour. Questioned by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie about how she views her future, Ms Heard said: “I get to be a mom. Like full time, where I don’t have to juggle calls with lawyers.”“One day you may want to tell your daughter about this,” Ms Guthrie said. “Or have to tell your daughter about everything you’ve gone through. What would you want to say?”“I think no matter what, it...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Breaking Bad’ star Bryan Cranston was ‘never a big pot guy’

Bryan Cranston was never a cannabis connoisseur. While on hand to help induct ’70s rocker Steve Miller into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, the “Breaking Bad” star admitted he himself was not a “midnight toker” in his teens. “I wasn’t a big pot guy,” the 66-year-old told Page Six. “It wasn’t for me. Of course, pot back then was terrible, it was awful and it was raspy and horrible. It was never really for me.” Cranston was, however, a big fan of Steve Miller Band growing up. “Leaving middle school to high school there are so many questions going on at that...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Muscadine Bloodline’s Gary Stanton Is Lowkey The King Of Sharing Unreleased Bangers On Instagram

Many of you are probably familiar with the Mobile, Alabama duo Muscadine Bloodline. If not, you’re missing out. The duo, composed of Gary Stanton and Charlie Muncaster, released their first single in 2016, and the rest has been history. Since then, they have been one of the best country music acts in the country, and are doing their part in saving southern country music. This much is evident in their most recent release. Their sophomore album, Dispatch to 16th Ave., […] The post Muscadine Bloodline’s Gary Stanton Is Lowkey The King Of Sharing Unreleased Bangers On Instagram first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Interceptor director Matthew Reilly says he’s ‘confused’ by film’s success on Netflix

The director of a recent Netflix sleeper hit has expressed surprise over the film’s success.Earlier this month, action thriller Interceptor topped the streaming service’s charts in several countries, including the UK.The film achieved the feat despite receiving a flurry of bad reviews. Additionally, many Netflix users concluded that it was one of the streaming service’s “worst” original films to date.Days after release, it was surpassed by a new Adam Sandler film, which has broken an impressive record on Rotten Tomatoes.“It’s blown me away,” director Matthew Reilly said of the film’s success to Variety. “I was hoping to sneak into the top 10 on Netflix, but coming in at No 1 everywhere?”He continued: “I don’t think anybody was expecting it to take the world by storm. I’m just as confused as everybody else.”Interceptor follows an Army captain (played by Elsa Pataky) as she attempts to avert a missile attack on the US.Luke Bracey, Colin Friels and Rhys Muldoon also appear in the film – as does an A-list Marvel star in an unexpected cameo.Reilly co-wrote the film, which is his directorial debut, with Pirates of the Caribbean and Obi-Wan Kenobi screenwriter Stuart Beattie.Interceptor is available to stream on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superpowers#The Boys#Nude#The Prime Video
The Independent

Nicola Adams reveals what she fears most about having a baby

It all started with a bar in Leeds. The perfect setting for any great love story, this is where Olympic gold-medalist Nicola Adams met her girlfriend Ella Baig for the first time. Baig had just been to a wedding, and Adams was celebrating a birthday. When they saw each other, Baig had no idea who Adams was. “It was awesome,” the boxer tells The Independent. “I knew Ella liked me for me and not because of who I was.”Four years after that fateful meeting, and the couple are now expecting a baby together. “I’m truly excited,” Adams says of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Spiderhead shows Netflix is getting less daring by the day

One word sums up Netflix’s ambitions over the past decade: disruption. The streaming company has always worn the “disruptor” moniker as a badge of honour, like a brash schoolchild flicking the “V” at a crusty old headteacher. Admittedly, most of this rep came from the sheer transformative newness of streaming itself – how it changed viewing habits, making traditional broadcast TV seem antiquated and restrictive. But Netflix also spent time, and considerable money, establishing itself as a place that would commission what other platforms refused to make. This covered everything from strikingly original animations (BoJack Horseman; The Midnight Gospel) to...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Chris Evans highlights importance of adopting older dogs in new puppy interview

Chris Evans has used an interview featuring puppies to also highlight the importance of adopting older dogs.The Lightyear star took part in Buzzfeed’s popular “puppy interview”, where celebrities answer questions while playing with the young dogs.After cuddling and playing with a litter of puppies however, Evans spoke about how he adopted his own dog, Dodger, as a full-grown canine.He said: “I always thought when I adopted a dog, or rescued a dog, it would be a little puppy. Dodger was a full-grown dog.“It wasn’t the story I had in my mind, but it ended up being the best decision of...
PETS
The Independent

Olivia Munn praises her postpartum body six months after giving birth

Olivia Munn has shared an update about her postpartum body and how she “only has love for it”, six months after giving birth to her and comedian John Mulaney’s son.Munn, 41, has shared her journey as a new mother on social media since the couple welcomed their first child, Malcolm Hiep, on 24 November.In her most recent post, which showed her holding Malcolm and swaying back and forth, Munn wrote: “My body hasn’t snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it.”Friends and fans of the Violet actor were quick to reassure Munn that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Voices: Bored of dating apps? Try this if you want to meet the love of your life

I was strewn across my sofa at 10pm – after yet another disappointing Hinge date – when I sent my best friend a wine-fuelled WhatsApp voice note declaring I was going to set up Bored of Dating Apps. Like any self-respecting millennial, I had been on and off dating apps for a while. Some experiences good, some not so good. But one thing was clear to me: I was suffering some serious dating app fatigue. Since my last relationship ended 10 months ago, I had been going on dates from all the usual suspect apps, finding it emotionally taxing and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

700K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy