Immigration

‘No Rwanda’ protests staged at immigration removal centre ahead of first deportation flight

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Protesters chanted “no Rwanda ” as they rallied outside an immigration removal centre in opposition to government plans to start sending migrants to the east African country.

The first deportation flight is expected to take off on Tuesday (14 June), but the Court of Appeal could still decide to ground it later today.

Demonstrators shook the outer fence of the centre in protest of the Rwanda policy over the weekend, with people inside the facility appearing to shout back.

Many who had gathered at the site also held signs protesting the plan.

