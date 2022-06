LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Arrest warrants were obtained Tuesday (June 14, 2022) by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department for three individuals, two from Pottstown and one from Allentown, all of whom are wanted separately on alleged retail theft and other charges at merchants’ locations within the township. Police did not specify if any incidents in which the suspects were involved are related.

