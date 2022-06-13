I Went to a French Château to Learn How Kings Ate Through the Ages

Even the pickiest of picky eaters will usually agree to eating chicken: It's a delicious, protein-packed choice for any dinner's main ingredient. This is especially true when it comes to children, who are often known to turn up their noses at anything that isn't macaroni and cheese or chicken nuggets. But if you're looking to whip up a meal that's a bit more exciting than chicken tenders, know that while chicken recipes for kids are easy to find, sometimes it's that ease that makes choosing just the right one a little bit overwhelming. When you factor in wanting to make healthy, balanced dinners for kids, that can make things more complicated, too. That's why we've rounded up the best chicken recipes for kids — so you can find new ways to get creative with quick and healthy dinner recipes that feature chicken.

