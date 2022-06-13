I Went to a French Château to Learn How Kings Ate Through the Ages

From Goya to Almodóvar, flamenco to matadors, Maria Grazia Chiuri's night-time outing in Seville was a rapturous fiesta. Spain is hardly known for fashion, is it? Of course, Cristóbal Balenciaga was one of the masters of twentieth-century haute couture — but today, the country’s most famous sartorial output is Zara. Paris, I think it’s fair to say, it is not. Instead, the answer to Spain’s sartorial legacy is distinctly in the past: the ruffles of flamenco dresses, the ostentation of matador jackets, the frogging of boxy equestrian traje coto tailoring, and the rhythmic fringing of Manila shawls and flirtatious snaps of handheld fans. For Dior’s latest travelling show, Cruise 2023, Maria Grazia Chiuri took the quintessentially Parisian house to Seville, the old Andalusian capital known for its North African influences and… oranges! The result was a show that showcased the best of what the country has to offer, from dance to music, and yes, even clothes.
