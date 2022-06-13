ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

I Went to a French Château to Learn How Kings Ate Through the Ages

By Giorgia Cannarella
Vice
Vice
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article originally appeared on VICE France. Meat pies, guinea fowl in rich sauces, cakes topped with cream: When you think of a dinner fit for a French king, that’s the sort of sumptuous buffet that comes to mind. But I’ve always wondered how exactly such a feast could be executed...

www.vice.com

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

