Michiana, MI

Increasing severe storm potential this afternoon

By John Hammersmith
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stray shower or two is possible this morning, but overall quiet weather will stick around until this afternoon. Around 3pm thunderstorms will begin moving into our western Michiana counties. Overall trends this morning show everyone has the chance to see storm activity...

cbs4indy.com

Early storm chances before a gorgeous weekend in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Early showers and a few thunderstorms for southwestern Indiana ahead of a gorgeous weekend ahead! It’s the last full weekend of spring, and it will wrap up on a sunny and more comfortable note. Severe thunderstorm watch. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until noon...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Tracking storm damage and extreme heat in Michiana

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. -- ABC57’s Brian Conybeare was in the field on Tuesday, surveying the damage that was inflicted by storms passing through Michiana on Monday. Conybeare spoke with Dennis Prater, who detailed how his family was forced into the basement by the storms and how a large tree on the property fell, smashing his SUV.
MICHIANA, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Storm Team 5 tracking severe storms moving through NE Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Storm Team 5 is tracking severe storms making their way into Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 10:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather including tornadoes in and near the watch area.
WISCONSIN STATE
abc57.com

Heat index will hit the triple digits again today

It is a very warm start to the day with temperatures only dropping into the 80s. Highs this afternoon with again return to the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies. This heat mixed with the humidity will put the heat index back into the triple digits. This has prompted yet again another Excessive Heat Warning for all of Michiana. Our next cold front will arrive tonight bringing a slight chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms along with it. Once the front clears, cooler air will move into Michiana. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will top out in the lower 90s, Friday the lower 80s, then Saturday the upper 70s. With the dryer air in place, it will be a beautiful weekend ahead for us here in Michiana. Father’s Day high temperatures will hit the mid 80s. Next week the 90s return to the forecast, and with the warmer air will come more chances for showers and thunderstorms.
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More record-setting heat on Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The extreme heat will be around for another afternoon on Wednesday. And while the afternoon will be hot, temperatures Wednesday morning will only cool to the upper 70s. The high this past Saturday was 74 degrees. The coolest it will get Wednesday morning is nearly 3 degrees higher than the hottest part of Saturday. Rain chances will be hard to come by during the day, but a few scattered showers will be around late (after midnight) Wednesday into early Thursday. No severe weather potential will be carried with this thunderstorm chance. While we break into the 80s and 70s for highs this weekend, data is currently turning back to the middle 90s once again next week. At this time it doesn’t look to be as extreme, but we will continue to monitor it.
SOUTH BEND, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Monday's storms tore across Ohio, leaving behind damage and power outages

OHIO — The National Weather Service received about 150 reports of strong wind gusts and wind damage from the multiple rounds of storms that moved across the state Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The interactive map below shows those reports. Tap or click on an icon to get more...
OHIO STATE
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: 1 am Update; Thunderstorms still possible, low severe weather threat

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an active Monday evening leading up to the record-setting temperature forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday. While severe thunderstorm warnings were issued, damage reports were few and isolated for the area. A line of thunderstorm will continue to move southeast across the area through sunrise before our attention turns to the extreme heat on Tuesday and Wednesday. Even after the storms, the air was still rich with moisture and dew points still registered in the 60s. The elevated humidity will result in a heat index between 105 and 110 on Tuesday and above 100 on Wednesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Monday night storm wreaks havoc in parts of viewing area

Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Thousands left without power in Michiana after Monday night storm

Police say they gathered evidence and arrested James Edwards, 31, of Goshen on Monday. Workers celebrated the beam topping for a new tech center on Tuesday in St. Joseph. As record-high temperatures hit Michiana, those who are outside for an extended period may experience heat-related illnesses. Air Quality Action Days...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Kosciusko County residents continue to deal with storm damage

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. --- Thousands of people across Michiana are still dealing with the effects of Monday night's severe storms. Along with damage from fallen trees and branches, many homes are still left without power. Local power companies have been working around the clock and providing updates to customers about the power restoration, but the damage that the storm caused was very extensive to power lines and poles.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
27 First News

UPDATE: Severe weather potential overnight, destructive winds possible

A classic weather pattern is setting up over our area called the “Ring of Fire” which commonly brings heat and storms to our area. A strong storm system will begin to move into our area, drastically changing our weather into early Tuesday morning. SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE. A complex...
WZZM 13

Severe Weather Threat Over In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Editor's Note: The risk for severe weather has ended in West Michigan and there is no longer a threat to the region. We are tracking potential strong to severe storms from now lasting until after midnight Monday. The main impact of these storms will be...
MICHIGAN STATE
wboi.org

Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
MLive

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for 80 mph winds, a tornado, 2-inch hail

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight for much of southwest and south-central Lower Michigan. Here are the counties in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch. The watch does not officially cover Kent County and Grand Rapids. It also doesn’t cover Ann Arbor and Detroit. Here...
DETROIT, MI

