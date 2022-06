DALLAS — North Texas has been hit with early heatwaves this year. Are we expecting a historically hot summer?. Let's cut to the chase before we jump into the details:. YES. We are very confident the rest of this summer will be hotter than normal. When we think of truly hot summers here in the weather department, we think of summers with above-normal triple-digit days. DFW normally sees 20 100-degree days in the summer.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO