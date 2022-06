Dear Dallas: The time has come to step out of your comfort zone and shake up the summer. If you’ve been hiding your impressive musical talents, have aspirations to be this generation’s Jerry Seinfeld or your ears are tired of listening to Harry’s House on repeat, show up to an open mic session around Dallas. When you attend any of these events you can bare your soul by singing an original song, play your beat-up instrument, recite a poem you wrote in your diary or just support the courageous performers by clapping (or snapping) loudly in the audience. Regardless of your role at the open mic, just get there and soak in all that talent.

