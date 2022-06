NEW MILFORD — The town’s Republican Town Committee is planning many events over the coming months and has also recently held some activities. They said are focusing on voter registration recently, and had a voter drive May 21 in the parking lot of Alves Auto Sales (the old Southworth's), and then again last week at the Teddy Bear Festival. They plan to have other such events before the November election.

