Oil fell after the Federal Reserve delivered the biggest rate increase in almost three decades and US government report showed signs of demand slipping. West Texas Intermediate traded under $117 after the US central bank confirmed market expectations by raising interest rates 75 basis points. Markets fear that interest rates could lead to a possible recession or economic slowdown, and provide headwinds for crude’s recent rally. Earlier in the session, prices edged lower as US crude production hit 12 million barrels a day for the first time since the start of the pandemic, while gasoline demand edged lower and is trailing seasonal norms.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO